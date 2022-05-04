Ranveer Singh trolled for his look at Arpita Khan's Eid bash, netizens say 'beach party nahi hai'

Ranveer Singh was brutally trolled for opting to wear an outfit that apparently seemed more appropriate for a beach outing than an Eid bash.
On Tuesday, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan hosted a star-studded Eid bash. The party was attended by the who's who of tinsel town including stars such as Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Adavni, Karisma Kapoor, among others. Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh too attended the Eid bash.
The couple happily posed for the paps as they made a dazzling entrance at the bash. However, Ranveer's choice of outfit for the occasion seemed to have left netizens amused and confused. He was brutally trolled for opting to wear an outfit that apparently seemed more appropriate for a beach outing than an Eid bash. And that is exactly what netizens pointed out to him.
Several social media users took to the comments section of a video featuring Ranveer and Deepika making an entry at Arpita Khan's Eid bash and trolled the actor for his choice of clothing.
Below are the photos of the couple at the Eid bash. Have a look.
1. Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone arrive for Arpita Khan's Eid bash
Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were one of the many star couple's who graced Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid bash on Tuesday.
2. Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone pose for the paps at Arpita Khan's Eid bash
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrived at the party hand-in-hand and made heads turn with their dazzling entrance. The two happily posed for the paps as they graced the Eid bash with their presence.
3. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's outfits
While on one hand, Deepika Padukone was the epitome of grace in an all-black outfit that comprised a traditional velvet kurta that featured heavy embroidery on the neckline paired with velvet dhoti pants, Ranveer Singh grabbed attention for his unique choice of clothing. Ranveer opted for a colourful satin shirt that exuded bach vibes. He teamed the shirt with a pair of blue denim, funky pink sneakers and a hat.
4. Ranveer Singh brutally trolled for his Eid look
A video of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone posing for the paps at Arpita Khan's Eid bash was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle on Tuesday. Ranveer's choice of outfit for the occasion left netizens both amused and confused. Netizens took to the comments section of the post and left mean messages, trolling the actor for his look. "Pagal wagal hai kya ye.. pogo dekhte ho kya RANVEER sir," wrote an Instagram user. "He could have changed his night suit," wrote another. "Ranveer Singh has no dressing sense," commented yet another user. "Beach party or eid party Ranveer," asked a confused netizen. "Koi ranveer ko samaje eid party thi naa ki beach party," commented another netizen.
5. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone make heads turn at Arpita Khan's Eid bash
Be it Ranveer Singh's eccentric Eid look or Deepika Padukone's elegant all-black attire, the couple sure did manage to make heads turn at Arpita Khan's Eid bash.