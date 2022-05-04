Ranveer Singh trolled for his look at Arpita Khan's Eid bash, netizens say 'beach party nahi hai'

Ranveer Singh was brutally trolled for opting to wear an outfit that apparently seemed more appropriate for a beach outing than an Eid bash.

On Tuesday, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan hosted a star-studded Eid bash. The party was attended by the who's who of tinsel town including stars such as Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Adavni, Karisma Kapoor, among others. Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh too attended the Eid bash.

The couple happily posed for the paps as they made a dazzling entrance at the bash. However, Ranveer's choice of outfit for the occasion seemed to have left netizens amused and confused. He was brutally trolled for opting to wear an outfit that apparently seemed more appropriate for a beach outing than an Eid bash. And that is exactly what netizens pointed out to him.

Several social media users took to the comments section of a video featuring Ranveer and Deepika making an entry at Arpita Khan's Eid bash and trolled the actor for his choice of clothing.

Below are the photos of the couple at the Eid bash. Have a look.