Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Karan Johar attend Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash

On Thursday, several celebrities were spotted attending Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash, including Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 17, 2023, 05:17 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan and  Jaya Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, turned 49 on March 17, and a pre-birthday celebration bash was held in Mumbai. The party was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, and they even posed for the camera. Let's take a look at the attendees. (Image source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani
1/5

Here comes the star attraction of the bash. Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted attending the bash.  

2. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh
2/5

Ranveer Singh also attended the party, but he didn't stop for photos. The actor was captured having a conversation in his car. 

3. Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra

Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra
3/5

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were spotted arriving late at the bash. Karan's Pepsi blazer outfit was quite impressed for the bash. 

4. Sikandar Kher

Sikandar Kher
4/5

Actor Sikandar Kher was also among late arrival at the bash.

5. Vikram Phadnis

Vikram Phadnis
5/5

We end our list with another noted fashion designer, Vikram Phadnis. He attended the bash with his wife and even posed for paps before entering the bash. 

