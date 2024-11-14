6 . Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone work front

On the work front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were recently seen sharing the screen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. While Ranveer won hearts with his portrayal of Simmba in the film, Deepika's performance disappointed fans. However, the film is still having its dream run at the box office and is on the path of becoming a blockbuster.