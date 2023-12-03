Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Multiple celebrities including Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh among others attended Sharmin Segal's wedding reception on Saturday.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal tied the knot with Ahmedabad-based businessman Aman Mehta recently. The couple hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai on Saturday. Here are the pictures from the star-studded affair attended by Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Aditi Rao Hydari among others.
1. Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh, who has worked in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Ram-Leela, was seen arriving in his luxury car.
2. Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan, whose last release was the romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, welcomed the paparazzi in her trademark namaste pose.
3. Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari, who has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Padmaavat and his upcoming series Heeramandi, was seen in a silk lehenga.
4. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal
Sonakshi Sinha, who also stars in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut series Heeramandi, was seen along with his rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal.
5. Eknath Shinde
The Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who is currently serving as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra since June 2022, also arrived to bless the couple.
6. Sharmin Segal and Aman Mehta
Sharmin Segal, who made her debut in Malaal, had uploaded this wedding photo with Aman Mehta from their wedding day on her Instagram earlier this week.