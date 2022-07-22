Ranveer Singh, Milind Soman, Pooja Bedi, Aamir Khan: Indian celebrities who went naked in front of camera

1/6

Milind Soman was a hot commodity in the 90s as he was among the first few celebrities to strip all his clothes off for a photo shoot. In 1995, Miling along with model Madhu Sapre posed naked with a snake around them for a footwear advertisement. Years later, on the occasion of his 55th birthday, Milind Soman dared to bare it all once again as he posted a photo of himself running on a beach in Goa in his birthday suit. The photo had stoked a controversy and an FIR under Section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code, along with other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act at the Colva police station in South Goa district.