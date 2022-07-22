Ranveer Singh, Milind Soman, Pooja Bedi, Aamir Khan: Indian celebrities who went naked in front of camera

As we drool over Ranveer Singh's pictures, let's turn the pages back in time when other Indian celebrities got shot in the buff.
Ranveer Singh, on Thursday, set the internet on fire as his pictures from the latest magazine shoot went viral. Ranveer went naked for the photoshoot, raising the temperatures on social media. As we drool over his pictures, let's turn the pages back in time when other Indian celebrities got shot in the buff.
1. Milind Soman
Milind Soman was a hot commodity in the 90s as he was among the first few celebrities to strip all his clothes off for a photo shoot. In 1995, Miling along with model Madhu Sapre posed naked with a snake around them for a footwear advertisement. Years later, on the occasion of his 55th birthday, Milind Soman dared to bare it all once again as he posted a photo of himself running on a beach in Goa in his birthday suit. The photo had stoked a controversy and an FIR under Section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code, along with other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act at the Colva police station in South Goa district.
2. Pooja Bedi
Pooja bared it all for a condom advertisement and became a controversial figure thereon. Pooja became a trailblazer when she graced the poster of a condom brand in the 90s. The ad was banned in India within a few months of its release.
3. Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan created mass hysteria around the movie PK when he appeared 'almost nude' on the poster of the film. In the photo, Aamir had nothing on him but a radio in hand. Some loved it, some didn`t. Nevertheless, the movie did great business at the box office.
4. Sherlyn Chopra
Sherlyn shot a movie Kamasutra 3D where the actress was seen topless in many scenes. She, however, broke the internet when she posted a photo of herself sitting naked on the sets of the film, sipping coffee.
5. Sapna Bhavnani
Sapna Bhavnani, a celebrity hairstylist, rose to prominence after appearing on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 6. But did you know that she stripped it all off for a PETA advertisement?
6. Ranveer Singh
Known for being one of the most talented actors in the industry, Ranveer has time and again been a hot topic for challenging gender disparity by making gendered dressing a passe. His bold fashion statement looks, quirky comments and over-the-top energy are a few of the reasons his fans love him. Well, it looks like the actor took the idea of breaking the internet a little too seriously this time as he posed nude for his latest magazine cover. Leaving almost nothing to the imagination, Ranveer went naked for Paper Magazine for their latest issue.