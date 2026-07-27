Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Jul 27, 2026, 06:52 PM IST
1.Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat
Ranveer Singh delivered one of the boldest transformations of his career as the ruthless Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. To fully inhabit the menacing ruler, the actor embraced an intense look featuring a thick, unkempt beard, long mane-like hair, and fierce expressions that amplified Khilji’s intimidating presence. His costumes seamlessly shifted between regal sultan robes and battle-ready armour, adding to the character’s raw ferocity. Ranveer’s complete physical and emotional transformation won widespread praise, making Khilji one of Bollywood’s most memorable antagonists.
2.Shahid Kapoor in Haider
For years, Shahid Kapoor won hearts as Bollywood’s quintessential chocolate boy and the charming boy next door in films like Ishq Vishk, Kismat Konnection, Teri Meri Kahaani, and Paathshaala, among others. However, with Vishal Bhardwaj’s critically acclaimed Haider, Shahid underwent one of the most striking transformations of his career. Shedding his romantic hero image, he embraced a semi-bald look, a rugged beard, and traditional Kashmiri attire to portray a young man consumed by grief, revenge, and madness, a performance that earned him widespread acclaim.
3.Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9
Aparshakti Khurana is set to surprise audiences with one of the darkest roles of his career in the upcoming action entertainer Gunmaaster G9. Stepping into a menacing, layered antagonist, the actor sheds his affable image for a gritty new avatar. His first look features unkempt curls, a rugged outfit, a striking nose ring, and an intense expression that hints at a ruthless and unpredictable character. Packed with high-octane action and gripping drama, Gunmaaster G9 also features Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh and is slated for a Dussehra release this year.
4.Raghav Juyal in Kill
Raghav Juyal has long been associated with dance and comedy, but Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's film Kill revealed a completely unexpected side of the actor. Playing the psychopathic antagonist Fani, Juyal embraced one of the darkest roles of his career with chilling conviction. His look featured printed T-shirts paired with thin gold chains, a metal watch, and minimal rings, creating a deceptively casual yet menacing appearance. His fearless transformation and unsettling performance completely changed audience perceptions, proving his versatility beyond his established image.
5.Jaideep Ahlawat in The Family Man 3
Jaideep Ahlawat delivered a striking transformation as the unforgettable central antagonist in The Family Man Season 3, stepping into a character defined by raw intensity and ruthless charisma. To make the role feel authentic, the actor adopted a rugged look featuring a thick beard, long hair, and a man bun, adding an imposing edge to his screen presence. His understated yet powerful physical transformation perfectly complemented the character's menacing persona, making him one of the biggest highlights in the third season of Manoj Bajpayee-led Prime Video's spy thriller series.