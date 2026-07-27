FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Trump warns of 'very strong military action' if peace talks with Iran fail

Trump warns of 'very strong military action' if talks with Iran fail

PM Modi meets Skyroot Aerospace founders, hails 'vibrant spirit' of India's private space sector

Modi meets Skyroot founders, hails 'vibrant spirit' of private space sector

Jr NTR suffers shoulder injury, advised 6-8 weeks of complete rest; team says 'no cause for panic'

Jr NTR suffers shoulder injury, advised 6-8 weeks of complete rest

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsPhotos

BOLLYWOOD

Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Actors who fearlessly transform themselves in front of the camera, whether with long hair, bald looks, bold accessories or even stepping into an unexpected territory, continue to captivate audiences. Here are five such instances when Bollywood stars successfully experimented with their characters.

Aman Wadhwa | Jul 27, 2026, 06:52 PM IST

1.Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat

Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat
1

Ranveer Singh delivered one of the boldest transformations of his career as the ruthless Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. To fully inhabit the menacing ruler, the actor embraced an intense look featuring a thick, unkempt beard, long mane-like hair, and fierce expressions that amplified Khilji’s intimidating presence. His costumes seamlessly shifted between regal sultan robes and battle-ready armour, adding to the character’s raw ferocity. Ranveer’s complete physical and emotional transformation won widespread praise, making Khilji one of Bollywood’s most memorable antagonists.

Advertisement

2.Shahid Kapoor in Haider

Shahid Kapoor in Haider
2

For years, Shahid Kapoor won hearts as Bollywood’s quintessential chocolate boy and the charming boy next door in films like Ishq Vishk, Kismat Konnection, Teri Meri Kahaani, and Paathshaala, among others. However, with Vishal Bhardwaj’s critically acclaimed Haider, Shahid underwent one of the most striking transformations of his career. Shedding his romantic hero image, he embraced a semi-bald look, a rugged beard, and traditional Kashmiri attire to portray a young man consumed by grief, revenge, and madness, a performance that earned him widespread acclaim.

3.Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9

Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9
3

Aparshakti Khurana is set to surprise audiences with one of the darkest roles of his career in the upcoming action entertainer Gunmaaster G9. Stepping into a menacing, layered antagonist, the actor sheds his affable image for a gritty new avatar. His first look features unkempt curls, a rugged outfit, a striking nose ring, and an intense expression that hints at a ruthless and unpredictable character. Packed with high-octane action and gripping drama, Gunmaaster G9 also features Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh and is slated for a Dussehra release this year.

4.Raghav Juyal in Kill

Raghav Juyal in Kill
4

Raghav Juyal has long been associated with dance and comedy, but Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's film Kill revealed a completely unexpected side of the actor. Playing the psychopathic antagonist Fani, Juyal embraced one of the darkest roles of his career with chilling conviction. His look featured printed T-shirts paired with thin gold chains, a metal watch, and minimal rings, creating a deceptively casual yet menacing appearance. His fearless transformation and unsettling performance completely changed audience perceptions, proving his versatility beyond his established image.

TRENDING NOW

5.Jaideep Ahlawat in The Family Man 3

Jaideep Ahlawat in The Family Man 3
5

Jaideep Ahlawat delivered a striking transformation as the unforgettable central antagonist in  The Family Man Season 3, stepping into a character defined by raw intensity and ruthless charisma. To make the role feel authentic, the actor adopted a rugged look featuring a thick beard, long hair, and a man bun, adding an imposing edge to his screen presence. His understated yet powerful physical transformation perfectly complemented the character's menacing persona, making him one of the biggest highlights in the third season of Manoj Bajpayee-led Prime Video's spy thriller series.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Trump warns of 'very strong military action' if peace talks with Iran fail
Trump warns of 'very strong military action' if talks with Iran fail
PM Modi meets Skyroot Aerospace founders, hails 'vibrant spirit' of India's private space sector
Modi meets Skyroot founders, hails 'vibrant spirit' of private space sector
Bihar govt announces withdrawal of all police cases against NEET protesters after CJP's threat
Bihar govt to withdraw all cases against protesters after CJP's threat
Jr NTR suffers shoulder injury, advised 6-8 weeks of complete rest; team says 'no cause for panic'
Jr NTR suffers shoulder injury, advised 6-8 weeks of complete rest
Major relief for Salman Khan as Delhi High Court orders takedown of Kala Hiran teaser
Major relief for Salman Khan as Delhi HC orders takedown of Kala Hiran teaser
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement