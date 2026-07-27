Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

3 . Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9

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Aparshakti Khurana is set to surprise audiences with one of the darkest roles of his career in the upcoming action entertainer Gunmaaster G9. Stepping into a menacing, layered antagonist, the actor sheds his affable image for a gritty new avatar. His first look features unkempt curls, a rugged outfit, a striking nose ring, and an intense expression that hints at a ruthless and unpredictable character. Packed with high-octane action and gripping drama, Gunmaaster G9 also features Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh and is slated for a Dussehra release this year.