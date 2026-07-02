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Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy

Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy

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Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy

Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy

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Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy

Italy has emerged as a preferred wedding venue for several high-profile couples. From Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone & Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal & Lauren Gottlieb-Tobias Jones, several celebrities have chosen the country to celebrate their dream wedding festivities.

Aman Wadhwa | Jul 02, 2026, 11:43 PM IST

1.Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
1

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone chose the stunning Villa del Balbianello on the shores of Lake Como for their close-knit wedding celebrations. Held on November 14 and 15, 2018 in Sindhi and Konkani ceremonies, their private and elegant affair turned the iconic estate into one of the most unforgettable wedding destinations.

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2.Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal
2

Before their grand wedding in India, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal hosted a spectacular pre-wedding celebration at the grand Villa Olmo in Lake Como, Italy. Held from September 21 to 23, 2018, the event drew some of the Bollywood stars and global personalities, becoming one of India’s most lavish pre-wedding celebrations.

 

3.Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
3

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma chose the enchanting Borgo Finocchieto, an 800-year-old restored hamlet set amid the rolling hills of the Italian countryside in Tuscany. On December 11, 2017, the couple exchanged vows in a highly private wedding at the magnificent six-acre property celebrated for its elegant architecture.

4.Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra
4

Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Aditya Chopra were amongst the first to choose the quiet romance of the Italian countryside for their wedding celebrations. While the exact venue has never been revealed, the couple tied the knot inside a quaint countryside church on April 21, 2014, in the presence of close friends and family members.

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5.Lauren Gottlieb and Tobias Jones

Lauren Gottlieb and Tobias Jones
5

Lauren Gottlieb and Tobias Jones chose the picturesque Casale De Pasquinelli, set amid the hills of Lucca in Tuscany, Italy, for their wedding celebrations on June 11, 2025. Surrounded by olive groves, vineyards, and Renaissance-era charm, the historic estate provided a mesmerising and romantic backdrop for their special day.

6.Dua Lipa and Callum Turner

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner
6

After an intimate civil ceremony at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall on May 31, 2026, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner flew to Sicily, where an 18th-century Baroque estate outside Palermo hosted their three-day lavish and extravagant wedding celebration from June 5 to June 7 last month, with 200 high-profile guests.

 

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