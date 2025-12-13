Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...

4 . How much did Jawan and Dangal earn on second Friday

In the list of top 10 all-time highest second Friday grossers, Jawan and Dangal are on ninth and tenth spot with their earnings of Rs 19.10 crore and Rs 18.59 crore. Stree 2 and The Kashmir Files take the seventh and eighth spot as they collected Rs 19.30 crore and Rs 19.15 crore net in India.