Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...

BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Dec 13, 2025, 12:37 PM IST
1.Dhurandhar smashing box office records
Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles, Dhurandhar is turning out to be one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters. It has already earned over Rs 250 crore net in India and grossed over Rs 350 crore worldwide in eight days.
2.Dhurandhar scores biggest second Friday ever
On its second Friday, Dhurandhar did what no other Hindi film had done till date - earned over Rs 30 crore. The Aditya Dhar-directed espionage thriller, which released on December 5, created history and collected Rs 34.70 crore on its eighth day, setting a new benchmark at the box office.
3.Dhurandhar defeats Pushpa 2, Chhaava, Animal, Gadar 2, Baahubali 2
Before Dhurandhar, Pushpa 2 Hindi had the biggest Friday with earnings of Rs 27.50 crore. Chhaava and Animal followed with Rs 24.03 crore and Rs 23.53 crore. Gadar 2 and Baahubali 2 rounded off the top five list as they collected Rs 20.50 crore and Rs 19.75 crore on their second Friday.
4.How much did Jawan and Dangal earn on second Friday
In the list of top 10 all-time highest second Friday grossers, Jawan and Dangal are on ninth and tenth spot with their earnings of Rs 19.10 crore and Rs 18.59 crore. Stree 2 and The Kashmir Files take the seventh and eighth spot as they collected Rs 19.30 crore and Rs 19.15 crore net in India.
5.The Dhurandhar storm refuses to slow down
The Dhurandhar storm is refusing to slow down as the film is expected to earn over Rs 100 crore net in India in its second weekend. The Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna-starrer Aditya Dhar's blockbuster has already created a sensation on social media with divisive opinions and viral reels.