Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026

1 . Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi - Ramayana: Part One

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Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi headline one of the most anticipated on-screen pairings of 2026 in Ramayana: Part One. Playing Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, respectively, the actors bring their distinct styles to a story deeply rooted in Indian mythology. Their portrayal of the iconic couple will be a key highlight of the ambitious epic, which is scheduled for a theatrical release this Diwali.