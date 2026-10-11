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Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026

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Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026

From Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana: Part One and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in Yeh Prem Mol Liya to Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in Prahaar and Yami Gautam and Addinath M. Kothare in Nayyi Navelli, these are five fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026.

Aman Wadhwa | Oct 11, 2026, 03:05 PM IST

1.Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi - Ramayana: Part One

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi - Ramayana: Part One
1

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi headline one of the most anticipated on-screen pairings of 2026 in Ramayana: Part One. Playing Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, respectively, the actors bring their distinct styles to a story deeply rooted in Indian mythology. Their portrayal of the iconic couple will be a key highlight of the ambitious epic, which is scheduled for a theatrical release this Diwali.

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2.Yami Gautam and Addinath Kothare - Nayyi Navelli

Yami Gautam and Addinath Kothare - Nayyi Navelli
2

Yami Gautam's understated performances and Addinath M. Kothare's fresh screen presence come together in Nayyi Navelli. The fantasy family entertainer marks a new on-screen combination, with their chemistry adding to the curiosity surrounding the film, which is set to arrive in cinemas on October 16.

3.Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi - Prahaar

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi - Prahaar
3

Rajkummar Rao's versatility meets Wamiqa Gabbi's distinctive screen presence in Prahaar. Both actors have demonstrated their ability to bring depth to complex characters in renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam's biopic. The film, produced by Maddock Films, will release in theatres on October 16.

4.Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari - Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari - Yeh Prem Mol Liya
4

Ayushmann Khurrana's relatable screen persona meets Sharvari's youthful energy in Sooraj R. Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya. With romance and family drama at its core, the Rajshri film brings together two actors with distinct approaches to their craft. Their first-time pairing is one of the elements to watch when the family romantic drama releases on November 27.

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5.Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh - Gunmaaster G9

Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh - Gunmaaster G9
5

Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh's pairing is an unexpected combination that sparks curiosity. Emraan's intense screen persona contrasts with Genelia's trademark charm, making their collaboration an interesting casting choice. How their distinct styles translate into exciting on-screen chemistry remains to be seen when Gunmaaster G9 releases on November 27.

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