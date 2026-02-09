From Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana to Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026

3 . Randeep Hooda and Shraddha Kapoor in Eetha

A powerful and emotionally rich pairing, Randeep Hooda and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen together for the first time in Eetha, a biographical drama inspired by the life of legendary Tamasha artiste Vithabai Narayangaonkar, known as the Tamasha Samradni. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film explores the journey, struggles, and legacy of the iconic folk theatre empress. Randeep and Shraddha play husband and wife in Eetha, which is slated to release in the last quarter of 2026.