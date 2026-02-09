From Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana to Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026

Delhi government boosts air monitoring system, CM Rekha Gupta launches 6 new CAAQMS, flags off 100 ‘Vayu Rakshak’ vehicles
BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Feb 09, 2026, 06:59 PM IST
1.Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana
One of the most talked-about pairings in recent times, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi come together in Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra's ambitious two-part adaptation of Ramayana. Ranbir essays the role of Ram, while Sai Pallavi steps into the character of Sita. This casting has sparked massive curiosity, blending Ranbir's gravitas with Sai's grace and intensity. Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled to release in November 2026, coinciding with Diwali. Ramayana Part 2 will hit theatres on Diwali 2027.
2.Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in O'Romeo
Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's fresh pairing has already won hearts with the release of O'Romeo's trailer and songs. Their chemistry feels intense, poetic, and deeply emotional - perfectly fitting Vishal Bhardwaj’s signature storytelling style. As per reports, Shahid and Triptii are playing Mumbai underworld gangsters Hussain Ustara and Sapna Didi, respectively. The film, also starring Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, and Disha Patani among others, will release on February 13, just in time for Valentine’s week.
3.Randeep Hooda and Shraddha Kapoor in Eetha
A powerful and emotionally rich pairing, Randeep Hooda and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen together for the first time in Eetha, a biographical drama inspired by the life of legendary Tamasha artiste Vithabai Narayangaonkar, known as the Tamasha Samradni. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film explores the journey, struggles, and legacy of the iconic folk theatre empress. Randeep and Shraddha play husband and wife in Eetha, which is slated to release in the last quarter of 2026.
4.Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit
Action, love, and adrenaline come together in Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in a fresh pan-India pairing. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film is essentially a love story set against the backdrop of intense action, car chases, and high-stakes drama. Helmed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut, Dacoit is scheduled to release on April 10, and promises to showcase a rugged yet emotional dynamic between the lead pair.
5.Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi in Bhooth Bangla
Comedy meets chaos with a spooky twist as Akshay Kumar teams up with Wamiqa Gabbi for Bhooth Bangla. This unexpected jodi brings together Akshay's impeccable comic timing and Wamiqa's versatility in a horror-comedy space. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film promises laughs, scares, and a refreshing on-screen dynamic audiences haven’t seen before. Bhooth Bangla is set to release in cinemas on April 10. It also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Mithila Palkar among others.
6.Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela in Anurag Basu's next
Romance takes center stage as Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela pair up for the first time in Anurag Basu's musical love story, which is tentatively titled Aashiqui 3 or Tu Meri Zindagi Hai. Described as a soulful romance infused with Basu's trademark emotional depth and rich music, the film brings together Kartik's romantic appeal with Sreeleela's fresh charm. The film's official release date hasn't been announced yet, but as per reports, it will hit theatres in May 2026.
7.Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in Tu Yaa Main
A striking blend of indie credibility and new-age glamour, Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor make their first on-screen appearance together in the survival thriller Tu Yaa Main. Shanaya plays a popular social media influencer with millions of followers, while Adarsh portrays an underground rapper struggling to make his mark. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film thrives on contrasting energies, tension, and psychological drama. It will release in theatres on February 13 in the Valentine's Day weekend.