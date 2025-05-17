2 . Karisma Kapoor: The first girl from Kapoor family who made it to stardom

Karisma Kapoor was the first actress from the Kapoor family who choose acting as her career. At 16, Karisma debuted in Bollywood with Prem Qaidi. Over the years, Karisma established herself as a top actress in the 1990s. As per the reports, Karisma's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 85-90 crore (approximately $10-11 million USD). Her sources of income are derived from her successful acting career, brand endorsements, and investments.