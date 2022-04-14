Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Mahesh Bhatt and others arrive

Guests including Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Riddhima Kapoor have arrived for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding.
Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot with each other. Wedding festivities have started already, guests including Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Riddhima Kapoor have also arrived.
Take a look:
1. Karan Johar
Filmmaker Karan Johar arrived in pink colour sherwani for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding.
2. Shaheen Bhatt- Soni Razdan
Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan arrived together for her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.
3. Pooja Bhatt-Mahesh Bhatt
Alia Bhatt's elder sister Pooja Bhatt and father Mahesh Bhatt arrived together for the wedding ceremony.
4. Ayan Mukerji
'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukerji have also arrive for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony.
5. Navya Naveli Nanda
Navya Naveli Nanda was seen wearing a multi-colour Indian outfit. She was looking very beautiful when she arrived for the wedding festivities.
6. Riddhima Kapoor
Riddhima Kapoor opted for a gorgeous white Indian outfit for her brother's wedding.
7. Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan gave major couple goals. The actress was looking very pretty in a pink designer saree, while Saif opted for a white kurta pajama.