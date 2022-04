Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor and others arrive for pre-wedding festivities

B-town couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's pre-wedding festivities have started on Wednesday. Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Armaan Jain and others have arrived at Ranbir Kapoor's residence for the celebrations. Take a look:

1. Armaan Jain

1/7 Armaan Jain was seen wearing a pink kurta. he arrived alone as his leg was injured.

2. Karan Johar

2/7 Filmmaker Karan Johar was seen wearing a yellow Indian outfit when he arrived for the wedding rituals.

3. Kareena Kapoor

3/7 Kareena Kapoor was looking gorgeous in a silver shimmery lehenga.

4. Rima Jain

4/7 Ranbir Kapoor's bua Rima Jain was looking very happy as she arrived for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding.

5. Neetu Kapoor

5/7 Neetu Kapoor arrived with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor. She was seen waving at the cameras. She was wearing a green colour outfit.

6. Anissa Malhotra Jain

6/7 Armaan Jain's wife Anissa Malhotra was seen wearing a beautiful pink lehenga. She greeted that paps with her folded hands.

7. Ayan Mukerji