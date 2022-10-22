Search icon
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Aditya Seal-Akansha Ranjan, couples celebrating first Diwali

Let's take a look at the newlywed jodis of Bollywood who will pray for prosperity and celebrate their first Diwali.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Oct 22, 2022, 12:41 AM IST

The festival of lights is around the corner and our beloved Bollywood celeb duo are all set to celebrate their first Diwali. This year is definitely special for quite a few of them since it's their first Diwali as newlyweds. Let's take a look at the new filmy jodis who will pray for prosperity, for their blissful married life. (Image source: Twitter) 

 

1. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

2022 is indeed a memorable year for the Brahmastra duo. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14. On June 27, Bhatt announced her pregnancy. They will celebrate their first Diwali with the hope of bringing prosperity to their married life. 

 

2. Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding was one of the most talked about marriages in B-Town. After sharing gorgeous pictures of her celebrating her first Karwa Chauth, the duo is all set to have Diwali celebrations with her hubby Vicky Kaushal, family, and close friends.  

 

3. Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha

Legally, this isn't the first Diwali of Richa and Ali, as they registered their marriage 2.5 years ago. This year, in October, they created a lot of buzz with their wedding festivities and lavish reception. The couple will surely set new 'couple goals' by sharing their moments from Diwali celebrations. 

 

4. Aditya Seal-Akansha Ranjan

Aditya and Anushka were obviously the talks of the town when they got married. They dated for more than four years and finally tied the knot on November 21, 2021. This year the couple will celebrate their first Diwali as newlyweds. 

 

5. Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis

Arjun and Carla were dating for seven years and finally got married in August this year. The two had a dreamy traditional Indian wedding. Just like other celebs mentioned above, the duo will celebrate their first Diwali, and it will be special for them. 

 

