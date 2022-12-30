Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor attend Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's engagement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement went on to become the biggest event of the week, as the biggest of stars graced the celebrations.
Before 31st eve, South Mumbai, and Antilla were decked up with lights as the youngest Ambani, Anant got engaged with Radhika Merchant. The engagement celebrations that happened at Ambani's house went on the become the biggest event of the week, as the biggest of stars came together for the event. Let's take a look. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant
First, shower your blessings on the new couple of the reputed business family. Anant and Radhika were smiling with the groom's mother Neeta Ambani.
2. Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt
Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived at Antilla to grace the celebrations.
3. Ranveer Singh
Cirkus star Ranveer Singh arrived at the engagement ceremony, and he posed with a wide smile before the paparazzi.
4. Janhvi Kapoor
Good Luck Jerry star Janhvi Kapoor also attended Anant and Radhika's engagement. Even in low-light photos, Kapoor looks radiantly beautiful.
5. Shah Rukh Khan
Last but not the least, we have Shah Rukh Khan. If you wonder where is he, let us tell you that he avoided the paps. In this photo, you can spot Pathaan's star manager Pooja Dadlani seated next to him.