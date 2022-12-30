Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor attend Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's engagement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement went on to become the biggest event of the week, as the biggest of stars graced the celebrations.

Before 31st eve, South Mumbai, and Antilla were decked up with lights as the youngest Ambani, Anant got engaged with Radhika Merchant. The engagement celebrations that happened at Ambani's house went on the become the biggest event of the week, as the biggest of stars came together for the event. Let's take a look. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)