Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor attend Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's engagement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement went on to become the biggest event of the week, as the biggest of stars graced the celebrations.

  • DNA Web Desk
  • Dec 30, 2022, 06:21 AM IST

Before 31st eve, South Mumbai, and Antilla were decked up with lights as the youngest Ambani, Anant got engaged with Radhika Merchant. The engagement celebrations that happened at Ambani's house went on the become the biggest event of the week, as the biggest of stars came together for the event. Let's take a look. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant
1/5

First, shower your blessings on the new couple of the reputed business family. Anant and Radhika were smiling with the groom's mother Neeta Ambani. 

2. Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt
2/5

Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived at Antilla to grace the celebrations. 

3. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh
3/5

Cirkus star Ranveer Singh arrived at the engagement ceremony, and he posed with a wide smile before the paparazzi. 

4. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor
4/5

Good Luck Jerry star Janhvi Kapoor also attended Anant and Radhika's engagement. Even in low-light photos, Kapoor looks radiantly beautiful. 

5. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan
5/5

Last but not the least, we have Shah Rukh Khan. If you wonder where is he, let us tell you that he avoided the paps. In this photo, you can spot Pathaan's star manager Pooja Dadlani seated next to him. 

Yoga: 5 powerful asanas to increase fertility in women | In Pics
Inside pics of Lionel Messi's enormous empire: Hotel chain, massive mansions, private jet, luxury yacht, stunning cars
Sexy reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that will make you go crazy
Sonam Kapoor in floral maxi dress is epitome of fashion, see Instagram pic
Move over Anveshi Jain and Flora Saini, Mastram star Kamalika Chanda is sure to be your favourite seductress
Bigg Boss 16: National Commission for SC issues notice to Vikkas Manaktala for 'neechi jaati' remark for Archana Gautam
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

