Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Nov 02, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
1.Ranbir Kapoor
As per the information provided by the tweet of CineAIx, Ranbir Kapoor took home Rs 75 crore to play Lord Rama, making him the most expensive actor of the film.
2.Yash
Pan-India star Yash has taken no money for his role as Ravana. Yash is the co-producer of the film with Namit Malhotra. Thus, he would be taking a particular share from the profits of the collection.
3.Sai Pallavi
Sai Pallavi, the Sita Maa of Nitesh Tiwari's duology, took a fee of Rs 6 crore. Making her the most expesnive female actors in the film.
4.Ravi Dubey
Popular television actor Ravi Dubey will be playing Lord Rama's brother Laxmana in the Ramayana duology. For his role, Ravi charged Rs 3 crore.
5.Sunny Deol
The powerhouse performer and action star Sunny Deol is playing Lord Hanuman in the film. For his role, Sunny charged Rs 20 crore.
6.Rakul Preet Singh
The pretty Rakul Preet Singh is playing the vicious Shurpanakha in the Ramayana, and for this role, she reportedly charged Rs 1.50 crore.
7.Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi is playing Vidhyutjeeva, the husband of Shurpanakha. For this role, Vivek took no money, and reportedly asked the producers to donate his remunaration to kids fighting cancer.
8.Kunal Kapoor
9.Lara Dutta