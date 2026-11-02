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Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

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Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

A star-studded film, mounted on an epic scale, Ramayana can be the biggest blockbuster Indian cinema has ever witnessed. Read on to know how much the star cast took home.

Simran Singh | Nov 02, 2026, 11:42 AM IST

1.Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor
1

As per the information provided by the tweet of CineAIx, Ranbir Kapoor took home Rs 75 crore to play Lord Rama, making him the most expensive actor of the film. 

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2.Yash

Yash
2

Pan-India star Yash has taken no money for his role as Ravana. Yash is the co-producer of the film with Namit Malhotra. Thus, he would be taking a particular share from the profits of the collection.  

3.Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi
3

Sai Pallavi, the Sita Maa of Nitesh Tiwari's duology, took a fee of Rs 6 crore. Making her the most expesnive female actors in the film. 

4.Ravi Dubey

Ravi Dubey
4

Popular television actor Ravi Dubey will be playing Lord Rama's brother Laxmana in the Ramayana duology. For his role, Ravi charged Rs 3 crore. 

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5.Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol
5

The powerhouse performer and action star Sunny Deol is playing Lord Hanuman in the film. For his role, Sunny charged Rs 20 crore. 

6.Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh
6

The pretty Rakul Preet Singh is playing the vicious Shurpanakha in the Ramayana, and for this role, she reportedly charged Rs 1.50 crore. 

7.Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi
7

Vivek Oberoi is playing Vidhyutjeeva, the husband of Shurpanakha. For this role, Vivek took no money, and reportedly asked the producers to donate his remunaration to kids fighting cancer. 

8.Kunal Kapoor

Kunal Kapoor
8

The Rang De Basanti actor is playing Lord Indra in Ramayana. For this role, Kunal reportedly charged Rs 30 lakh.

9.Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta
9

For the role of Queen Kaikeyi, Lara Dutta reportedly earned only Rs 25 lakh, making her the least expensive actor on board.

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