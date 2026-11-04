Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Nov 04, 2026, 07:58 AM IST
1.Ranbir Kapoor
Here's the new-age on-screen Maryada Purushottam Rama, Ranbir Kapoor, posing for the media ahead of the screening.
2.Sunny Deol
Here we have Sunny Deol, aka Lord Hanuman from Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, posing for paps at the red carpet.
3.Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor
Ranbir's biggest strength is the love and support of these two ladies. His wife Alia Bhatt and mother Neetu Kapoor pose at the red carpet with a wide smile, expressing their happeiness to see Ranbir playing Lord Rama.
4.Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh, the charming lady who plays Shrupnakha in Ramayana, attends the premiere, accompanied by her husband Jackky Bhagnani.
5.Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi, who plays the demon prince Vidyujjihva, also attended the premiere with his family.
6.Ravie Dubey
Ravie Dubey, the Lakshmana of Ramayana attended the grand premiere with his family, including Punjabi superstar Sargun Mehta.
7.Sharad Kelkar and Kunal Kapoor
Kunal Kapoor, the Lord Indra, and Sharad Kelkar, the voice of Yash's Ravana, at the red carpet of the Ramayana premiere.
8.Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt
Alia's mother and Ranbir's mother-in-law, Soni Razdan, also attended the premiere with her younger daughter, Shaheen Bhatt.