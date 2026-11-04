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Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ahead of the film's release, the team Ramayana held a movie premiere in Mumbai for the family and friends.

Simran Singh | Nov 04, 2026, 07:58 AM IST

1.Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor
1

Here's the new-age on-screen Maryada Purushottam Rama, Ranbir Kapoor, posing for the media ahead of the screening. 

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2.Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol
2

Here we have Sunny Deol, aka Lord Hanuman from Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, posing for paps at the red carpet. 

3.Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor
3

Ranbir's biggest strength is the love and support of these two ladies. His wife Alia Bhatt and mother Neetu Kapoor pose at the red carpet with a wide smile, expressing their happeiness to see Ranbir playing Lord Rama. 

4.Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh
4

Rakul Preet Singh, the charming lady who plays Shrupnakha in Ramayana, attends the premiere, accompanied by her husband Jackky Bhagnani. 

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5.Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi
5

Vivek Oberoi, who plays the demon prince Vidyujjihva, also attended the premiere with his family.

6.Ravie Dubey

Ravie Dubey
6

Ravie Dubey, the Lakshmana of Ramayana attended the grand premiere with his family, including Punjabi superstar Sargun Mehta. 

7.Sharad Kelkar and Kunal Kapoor

Sharad Kelkar and Kunal Kapoor
7

Kunal Kapoor, the Lord Indra, and Sharad Kelkar, the voice of Yash's Ravana, at the red carpet of the Ramayana premiere. 

8.Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt

Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt
8

Alia's mother and Ranbir's mother-in-law, Soni Razdan, also attended the premiere with her younger daughter, Shaheen Bhatt. 

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