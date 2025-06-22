5 . Brahmastra Part 2: Dev

Brahmastra Part 2: Dev is the second part in Ayan Mukerji's planned Brahmasta trilogy. After Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva underperformed at the box office, the future of the trilogy is uncertain. But, Ranbir Kapoor has said multiple times that they will indeed complete the trilogy, even if the next two films get delayed.