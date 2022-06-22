Raksha Bandhan vs Laal Singh Chaddha, Thank God vs Ram Setu, Drishyam 2 vs Bheed: Big Bollywood clashes in 2022

From Raksha Bandhan vs Laal Singh Chaddha to Cirkus vs Ganapath vs Merry Christmas, big film clashes are set to take place in the second half of 2022.
As the second half of the year is about to begin, the moviegoers have multiple reasons to rejoice as Bollywood will see various big clashes. From Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan releasing on the same date in August to a triple clash in the form of Katrina Kaif's Merry Chrismas, Ranveer Singh's comedy Cirkus, and Tiger Shroff's actioner Ganapath on Christmas, here is the list of the most awaited big Bollywood clashes in 2022. (All images: File photos)
1. Laal Singh Chaddha vs Raksha Bandhan
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' multiple Oscar-winning Forrest Gump, is set to clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's family drama Raksha Bandhan on August 11. It is said to the biggest clash of the year as Mr. Perfectionist arrives with his film after four years and Akshay aims to bounce back in his career with two back-to-back flops in the form of Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Paandey.
2. Thank God vs Ram Setu
On October 24, Akshay Kumar will bring another film to the theatres, Ram Setu. An action-adventure drama, it features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha as the leading ladies. Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh's comedy Thank God will also be released on the festive occasion of Diwali 2022.
3. Cirkus vs Ganapath vs Merry Christmas
Christmas 2022 will be a triple treat for cinemagoers as three big Hindi films are set to release on December 23. Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty will arrive with their comedy Cirkus, based on Gulzar's classic hit Angoor. Sriram Raghavan pairs up Katrina Kaif with Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi in his aptly titled suspense thriller Merry Christmas. Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon reunite after their debut film Heropanti in Viks Bahl's dystopian action thriller Ganapath.
4. Vikram Vedha vs Ponniyin Selvan: I
It is the clash of the Tamil filmmakers as Pushkar Gayatri make their Bollywood debut with Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, and Mani Ratnam presents his epic historical Ponniyin Selvan: I or PS: 1 starring Aishawarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram on the big screens on 30 September. While the first one is the official remake of their own Tamil superhit, the latter is a pan-India release that can emerge as the next big blockbuster.
5. Mr. & Mrs. Mahi vs Tejas
Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut will clash at the box office on this Dussehra. Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and produced by Karan Johar, the sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is set to clash with Kangana Ranaut's Tejas in which the Dhaakad actress portrays an Indian Air Force pilot.
6. Drishyam 2 vs Bheed
Drishyam 2, the much-awaited sequel to Ajay Devgn and Tabu's highly acclaimed suspense drama released in 2015, is set to clash with Anubhav Sinha's political thriller Bheed starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in theatres on November 18.