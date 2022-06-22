Raksha Bandhan vs Laal Singh Chaddha, Thank God vs Ram Setu, Drishyam 2 vs Bheed: Big Bollywood clashes in 2022

From Raksha Bandhan vs Laal Singh Chaddha to Cirkus vs Ganapath vs Merry Christmas, big film clashes are set to take place in the second half of 2022.

As the second half of the year is about to begin, the moviegoers have multiple reasons to rejoice as Bollywood will see various big clashes. From Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan releasing on the same date in August to a triple clash in the form of Katrina Kaif's Merry Chrismas, Ranveer Singh's comedy Cirkus, and Tiger Shroff's actioner Ganapath on Christmas, here is the list of the most awaited big Bollywood clashes in 2022. (All images: File photos)