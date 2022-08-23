Search icon
Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar's WHOPPING fees for family drama will shock you, here's what other actors charged

Do you know the whopping fees charged by Akshay Kumar for Aanand L Rai-directed Raksha Bandhan?

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 23, 2022, 05:41 PM IST

Led by Akshay Kumar, Raksha Bandhan was released in cinemas worldwide on August 11. The Aanand L Rai directorial received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience but turned out to be a commercial flop at the box office. Here's a look at the whopping fees charged by the star cast of the film. (All images: Instagram)

1. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar
1/6

Akshay Kumar, who was appreciated for his earnest and heartfelt performance as Lala Kedarnath, was paid the massive amount of Rs 110 crore, as per a report in GQIndia.com.

2. Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar
2/6

Bhumi Pednekar portrayed Sapna, Lala's neighbour and childhood love in the film and reportedly charged the sum of Rs 4 crore for the emotional family drama.

3. Sadia Khateeb

Sadia Khateeb
3/6

Sadia Khateeb, who made her acting debut with Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed Shikara, played Lala's eldest sister Gayatri and charged Rs 75 lakh for her role as per reports.

4. Deepika Khanna

Deepika Khanna
4/6

As per a GQIndia.com report, Deepika Khanna, who has earlier been a part of the television serial Patiala Babes, was paid the sum of Rs 50 lakh for playing Lala's sister Durga.

5. Smrithi Srikanth

Smrithi Srikanth
5/6

Smrithi Srikanth, who made her acting debut with Raksha Bandhan, played Lala's sister Laxmi in the film and reportedly charged the amount of Rs 50 lakh.

6. Sahejmeen Kaur

Sahejmeen Kaur
6/6

Making her Bollywood debut with the family drama, Sahejmeen Kaur played Lala's fourth sister Saraswati and charged the sum of Rs 25 lakh as per a GQIndia.com report.

