Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis

As India celebrates Raksha Bandhan on Thursday, August 11, we take a look at some of the most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 09, 2022, 11:31 PM IST

As India gets ready to celebrate Raksha Bandhan this Thursday, August 11, we celebrate the adorable bond between brother and sister through cinema. From Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Josh to Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Dil Dhadakne Do, here are the most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis from Bollywood. (All images: File photos)

1. Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Josh

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Josh
1/6

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the sibling duo of Max and Shirley in the romantic action film Josh directed by Mansoor Khan and their chemistry was highly appreciated. In the same year 2000, the two actors played lovers in Aditya Chopra-directed Mohabbatein.

2. Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Dil Dhadakne Do

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Dil Dhadakne Do
2/6

As Ayesha and Kabir, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh perfectly captured the love-hate relationship that siblings share in Zoya Akhtar's dysfunctional family drama Dil Dhadakne Do. Similar to the above scenario, in the same year 2015, Priyanka played Ranveer's first wife in the historical romance Bajirao Mastani.

3. Farhan Akhtar and Divya Dutta in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Farhan Akhtar and Divya Dutta in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
3/6

Apart from the late athlete Milkha Singh's sporting achievements, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed biopic centered around the personal life of The Flying Sikh as well. And one of the most emotional aspects of the film was Farhan Akhtar as Milkha's poignant scenes with Isri Kaur played brilliantly by Divya Dutta.

4. Hrithik Roshan and Karishma Kapoor in Fiza

Hrithik Roshan and Karishma Kapoor in Fiza
4/6

Karisma Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan play siblings in this Khalid Mohamed directorial. The titular character Fiza, played by Karisma, fights all odds to bring her brother Amaan, Hrithik's second film after his blockbuster debut Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, back from the dark world of terror.

5. Genelia D'Souza and Prateik Babbar in Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na

Genelia D'Souza and Prateik Babbar in Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na
5/6

In Abbas Tyrewala's 2008 coming-of-age romantic comedy Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Genelia D'Souza and Prateik Babbar's sibling relationship as Aditi and Amit still remains one of the most relatable on-screen sister-brother jodis. A. R. Rahman's beautiful soundtrack is another major highlight of the film.

6. Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman in Hare Ram Hare Krishna

Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman in Hare Ram Hare Krishna
6/6

This 1971 classic Hare Ram Hare Krishna follows a brother's journey of finding his sister, who has joined a group of hippies, and also boasts of the hit classic number Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka, a staple Raksha Bandhan song. In this Dev Anand directorial, he played Prashant Jaiswal, while Zeenat Aman played Janice aka Jasbir Jaiswal.

