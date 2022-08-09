Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis

As India gets ready to celebrate Raksha Bandhan this Thursday, August 11, we celebrate the adorable bond between brother and sister through cinema. From Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Josh to Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Dil Dhadakne Do, here are the most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis from Bollywood. (All images: File photos)