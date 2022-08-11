Raksha Bandhan 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Yash, Ananya Panday, Kangana Ranaut celebrate Rakhi with their siblings

Check out how your favourite celebrities celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with their siblings.
From Ananya Panday tying Rakhi to her cousin Ahaan Panday to Akshay Kumar celebrating the festival with the TV queen Rupali Ganguly, here's how your favourite celebrities celebrated Raksha Bandhan this year.
1. Kartik Aaryan ruling the caption game even on Raksha Bandhan
Kartik Aaryan is known for his hilarious and witty captions for all his social media posts and Raksha Bandhan was no different as the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor shared photos with his sister Krtitika Tiwari and wrote, "Happy Rakhi Hamesha Meri Raksha Karne Vaali".
2. Ananya Panday calls Ahaan Panday her 'first friend'
"Happy Rakhi to the light of my life. For all that you are and all that you do, through every fight and every laugh - my first friend and friend till the end. Love you endlessly Ahaaaniii", penned Liger star Ananya Panday as she tied Rakhi to her cousin brother Ahaan Panday.
3. Akshay Kumar celebrates Rakhi with Anupamaa
Akshay Kumar celebrated the festival with Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly on the sets of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar where the actor had gone to promote his upcoming release Raksha Bandhan directed by Aanand L. Rai. These photos were shared by Rupali on her Instagram profile.
4. Kangana Ranaut misses her brother Aksht Ranaut
Kangana uploaded this cute picture on her Instagram Stories with her brother Aksht Ranaut and wrote "Missing you as you are travelling and I am down with dengue sharing this throwback". The second picture was shared by her sister Rangoli with their cousin brothers.
5. Yash with his sister Nandini
Yash, who gave the biggest blockbuster of the year as KGF Chapter 2, celebrated the festival with her younger sister Nandini. "Siblings - Brought together by destiny but bonded by lifetime of love and support. Here's wishing everyone a happy Raksha Bandhan", he captioned the photos.
6. Sonam Kapoor shares throwback photos with siblings
Sharing these throwback pictures with her siblings including cousins, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Happy happy rakhee my brothers! So blessed to have you all in my life. I know I’ve taught you how to party hard and be a bunch of fun people.. now I can’t wait for our kids to have the same bond! Love you all!".
7. Parineeti Chopra with her brothers Sahaj-Shivang
Parineeti Chopra, who will be next seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai with veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher, shared this adorable photo with her brothers Sahaj and Shivang and wrote, "The best gift my parents gave me...My babies".