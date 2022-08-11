Raksha Bandhan 2022: From Dil Dhadakne Do to Sarbjit, Bollywood movies celebrating sibling relationship

On the festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan, here are the perfect movies to watch with your siblings.
The sibling bond between a brother-sister or two brothers or two sisters is always special in its own way. As we celebrate the festival of Rakhi, here is the list of films that you can enjoy with your siblings today. Happy Raksha Bandhan! (All images: File photos)
1. Dil Dhadakne Do
Zoya Akhtar's dysfunctional family drama Dil Dhadakne Do portrays the most relatable brother-sister relationship in recent years in Bollywood. Priyanka Chopra as Ayesha and Ranveer Singh as her brother Kabir are always seen supporting each other in the troubled times of the Mehras.
2. Sarbjit
Portrayed by Randeep Hooda, Sarabjit Singh spent 22 years in a Pakistani jail after being caught for alleged terrorism and spying. The Omung Kumar-directed biopic featured Singh's bond with his sister Dalbir Kaur, played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who fought for more than 20 years to get him released from the neighbouring nation.
3. Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na
Prateik Babbar and Genelia D'Souza's brother-sister relationship was the highlight of the 2008 coming-of-age romantic comedy Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na directed by Abbas Tyrewala. Both the actors portrayed their roles brilliant and perfectly captured the love-hate sibling relationship on the big screen.
4. Kapoor & Sons
In Shakun Batra's dysfunctional family drama, Sidharth Malhotra as Arjun Kapoor and Fawad Khan as Rahul Kapoor were exceptional as the two brothers trying to solve the problems within their family. Not a film with a brother-sister duo, but the most perfect film to watch with your siblings and family.
5. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Again not a film depicting a brother-sister relationship, but Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan as Rahul Raichand and Rohan Raichand respectively played the most adorable and loving brothers in Karan Johar's family saga Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which also featured Kajol and Kareena Kapoor as sisters.
6. Hum Saath Saath Hain
Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Saath Saath Hain might be the most over-the-top film in this list but Rakhi cannot be complete if you don't watch this family drama with your siblings at home. Mohnish Behl, Salman Khan, and Saif Ali Khan portrayed the three brothers while Neelam played their sister in this film.