Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Sonalli Seygall held an intimate post-wedding bash, and it was attended by her close friends and co-stars.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 09, 2023, 12:34 AM IST

Actress Sonnalli Seygall and hotelier Ashesh Sajnani got married on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, and the couple kept an intimate reception bash for their close friends. Let's take a look at the attendees. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha
1/9

The power couple, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha were among the early arrival at Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception. 

2. Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha
2/9

Sonnalli Seygall's Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star Nushrratt Bharuccha also attended Sonnalli-Ashesh's wedding reception.  

3. Ishita Raj Sharma

Ishita Raj Sharma
3/9

Not only Nushrratt, but another co-star from Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Ishita Raj Sharma attended the reception. 

4. Varun Sharma

Varun Sharma
4/9

Fukrey's Choocha aka Varun Sharma also attended Sonalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception in Mumbai. 

5. Luv Ranjan

Luv Ranjan
5/9

Here comes Pyaar Ka Punchnama director, Luv Ranjan, looking dapper in traditional. 

6. Sunny Singh

Sunny Singh
6/9

Sonnalli's Pyaar Ka Punchnama's co-star Sunny Singh was a late arrival at the party, but he looked dapper in black three-piece suit. 

7. Shama Sikander and James Milliron

Shama Sikander and James Milliron
7/9

Television's hot actress Shama Sikander and her businessman husband James Milliron also attended Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception. 

8. Anuska Ranjan and Aditya Seal

Anuska Ranjan and Aditya Seal
8/9

Another Bollywood power couple, Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal attended Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception. 

9. Sonnalli Seygall

Sonnalli Seygall
9/9

We end the photo gallery with the newly-wedded bride, Sonnalli Seygall. The actress looked charming in shimmery lehenga-choli 

