Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Sonalli Seygall held an intimate post-wedding bash, and it was attended by her close friends and co-stars.
Actress Sonnalli Seygall and hotelier Ashesh Sajnani got married on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, and the couple kept an intimate reception bash for their close friends. Let's take a look at the attendees. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha
The power couple, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha were among the early arrival at Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception.
2. Nushrratt Bharuccha
Sonnalli Seygall's Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star Nushrratt Bharuccha also attended Sonnalli-Ashesh's wedding reception.
3. Ishita Raj Sharma
Not only Nushrratt, but another co-star from Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Ishita Raj Sharma attended the reception.
4. Varun Sharma
Fukrey's Choocha aka Varun Sharma also attended Sonalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception in Mumbai.
5. Luv Ranjan
Here comes Pyaar Ka Punchnama director, Luv Ranjan, looking dapper in traditional.
6. Sunny Singh
Sonnalli's Pyaar Ka Punchnama's co-star Sunny Singh was a late arrival at the party, but he looked dapper in black three-piece suit.
7. Shama Sikander and James Milliron
Television's hot actress Shama Sikander and her businessman husband James Milliron also attended Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception.
8. Anuska Ranjan and Aditya Seal
Another Bollywood power couple, Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal attended Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception.
9. Sonnalli Seygall
We end the photo gallery with the newly-wedded bride, Sonnalli Seygall. The actress looked charming in shimmery lehenga-choli