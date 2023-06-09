Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Sonalli Seygall held an intimate post-wedding bash, and it was attended by her close friends and co-stars.

Actress Sonnalli Seygall and hotelier Ashesh Sajnani got married on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, and the couple kept an intimate reception bash for their close friends. Let's take a look at the attendees. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)