This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

Raj Kiran, who gave several hits such as Karz and Arth, suddenly disappeared in the early 2000s and hasn't been found since then.

Born in 1949, Raj Kiran Mahtani was a popular Bollywood star in the 1980s. After giving several hits, when his career started to decline, the actor went into depression and was admitted in a mental asylum in the early 2000s. Raj mysteriously disappeared and has been missing for more than 20 years now.

1. Raj Kiran's acting career

1/6 Raj Kiran made his acting debut in the 1975 film Kaagaz Ki Nao directed by BR Ishara. In the 1980s, he starred in several successful movies such as Karz, Baseraa, Arth, and Teri Meherbaniyan among others. His most famous role is still considered as the original Ravi Verma in Subhash Ghai's blockbuster Karz.

2. Raj Kiran's struggling period

2/6 In the early 1990s, Raj Kiran didn't receive many offers from the Hindi film industry and had to turn to television. n 1994, he made his TV debut in the show Reporter, that also starred Shekhar Suman. After doing a few random roles in a couple of shows, he was left without any work.

3. Raj Kiran was admitted to mental asylum

3/6 After Raj Kiran's acting career went down the hill, he faced financial problems and his wife Roopa Mahtani and their daughter separated from him. He gradually went into depression and was admitted to Byculla Mental asylum in Mumbai in the early 2000s, from where he disappeared.

4. When Deepti Naval tried to locate Raj Kiran

4/6 Deepti Naval, who had worked alongside Raj Kiran in the 1984 film Hip Hip Hurray, tried to locate the actor and posted on her Facebook, "Looking for a friend from the film world his name is Raj Kiran, we have no news of him, last heard he was driving a cab in NY city if anyone has any clue, please tell."

5. When Rishi Kapoor claimed he had found Raj Kiran

5/6 In 2011, when Rishi Kapoor was on a trip down to the United States of America, he contacted Raj Kiran's brother Gobind Mahtani, and was told that his Karz co-star is living in a mental asylum in Atlanta. Rishi stated that he was been supporting his treatment himself by working within the institution.

