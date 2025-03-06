2 . Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor teased their sister Urmila Sial Kapoor

2

Raj, Shammi, and Shashi teased Urmila that she is not their real sister due to her dusky complexion. She said, "Just because I am dark, my brothers have always teased me by saying I was not actually their sister but adopted by my parents since there was no female sibling in the family. My father and mother, however, thought otherwise. They said I was the best of the Kapoor flock."