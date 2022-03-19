Pooja Hegde exudes boss-lady vibes in pantsuit teamed with sneakers, see pics

'Radhe Shyam' actress Pooja Hegde never fails to impress us with her fashion sense.
Pooja Hegde, who recently appeared in 'Radhe Shyam', never fails to impress us with her style statements. She often drops her beautiful and sexy pictures on social media. On Saturday, she dropped a series of pics with the caption, "Don't forget to bring your spunk to work today." (All pics: Pooja Hegde/ Instagram)
1. Pooja Hegde style statement
Pooja Hegde is a true fashion icon, she often gives goals to her fans when it comes to her style statement.
2. Pooja Hegde's smile
Gorgeous Pooja Hegde has a beautiful smile. She often greets the media with her beautiful smile.
3. Pooja Hegde's opinion on female character
During a group interaction, Pooja Hegde expressed the need for strong female characters in films and said, "It should happen because, as a girl when I see Hema Malini beating goons in 'Seeta Aur Geeta,' or when Gal Gadot plays 'Wonder Woman,' or when Angelina Jolie does hardcore action in 'Mr and Mrs Smith,' it empowers, excites, and encourages me to do something big.
4. Pooja Hegde on action films
Pooja Hegde had said, "I want to do an action film, and inspire the other generation." Hegde asserted. The actress also said, "I hope more films should come up where girls are stronger and more resilient. I think that is not happening... but having said that, I'm glad that we are slowing moving towards the change."
5. Pooja Hegde in Saree
Pooja Hegde had earlier uploaded pic in a white saree, teamed up with a backless blouse. She looked gorgeous in the photo.