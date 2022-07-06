Radhe Shyam, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Samrat Prithviraj, Attack: Mid-year box office flops of 2022

3/9

Directed and produced by Ajay Devgn under the banner of Ajay Devgn FFilms, Runway 34 features the actor in the lead, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh, among others. Inspired by true incidents, Runway 34 revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna played by Ajay Devgn, a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination. The film, which released around the time Yash's KGF Chapter 2 was ruling the box office, fell miserably short of drawing any audience to the theatres. The film minted a total of Rs 32.23 crore. It was made on a reported budget of Rs 80 crore.