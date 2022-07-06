Radhe Shyam, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Samrat Prithviraj, Attack: Mid-year box office flops of 2022

The year 2022 hasn't been a lucky one for the Hindi film industry. Bollywood film have failed to impress the audience and draw them to the theatres, resulting in a series of flops. From Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan paandey, Samrat Prithviraj to Joh Abrahm's Attack, Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey to Ajay Devgn's Runway 34, none of the films managed to do well at the box office. Here's a list of the biggest flops of 2022 so far.
The year 2022 hasn't been a lucky one for the Hindi film industry. Bollywood film have failed to impress the audience and draw them to the theatres, resulting in a series of flops. From Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan paandey, Samrat Prithviraj to Joh Abrahm's Attack, Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey to Ajay Devgn's Runway 34, none of the films managed to do well at the box office. Here's a list of the biggest flops of 2022 so far.
1. Radhe Shyam
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam, a love saga of two individuals who are poles apart in their approach to life, where Vikram Aditya (Prabhas) follows fate and destiny and falls for Prerna (Pooja Hegde) who immensely believes in the power of science, turned out to be a disaster at the box office. According to reports, Radhe Shyam earned Rs 154.90 crore at the international box office over its whole run. The film was made on a reported budget of Rs 300 crore.
2. Badhaai Do
Written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial and directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, this social drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar tanked at the box office. A spiritual sequel of the 2018 film Badhaai Ho, the film showcases Rajkummar and Bhumi as a couple in a lavender marriage.
3. Runway 34
Directed and produced by Ajay Devgn under the banner of Ajay Devgn FFilms, Runway 34 features the actor in the lead, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh, among others. Inspired by true incidents, Runway 34 revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna played by Ajay Devgn, a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination. The film, which released around the time Yash's KGF Chapter 2 was ruling the box office, fell miserably short of drawing any audience to the theatres. The film minted a total of Rs 32.23 crore. It was made on a reported budget of Rs 80 crore.
4. Heropanti 2
Heropanti 2, starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles, also released alongside Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 on the occasion of Eid. The film, which was highly anticipated by Tiger Shroff fans, however, it failed to impress the audience, subsequently delivering miserable business at the box office. The film's total collection stands at Rs. 24.35 crore. It was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 70 crore.
5. Bachchhan Paandey
Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchhan Paandey turned out to be a massive flop. The film minted a total of Rs 50 crore at the box office. It was made on a reported budget of Rs 180 crores.
6. Samrat Prithviraj
Yet another Akshay Kumar film that failed to leave a mark at the box office this year was Samrat Prithviraj. The film which clashed with Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Adivi Sesh's Major, was the only movie that week that failed to perform at the box office. Both Vikram and Major turned out to be hits. Meanwhile, Samrat Prithviraj which was made on a bidget of Rs 175 crores, minted only Rs 64.62 crores at the box office.
7. Attack
John Abraham's film failed to pull the audience to the theatres. The film which was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 80 crore, scored approximately Rs 20 crore at the box office. Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the film also starred Rakul Preet in a pivotal role.
8. Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar which was made on a budget of Rs 85 crore approximately tanked at the box office. The film minted a worldwide box collection of Rs 23.03 crore.
9. Jersey
Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey, couldn't work well at the box office despite good reviews. The film's release which was delayed due to legal matter even managed to avoid a with Yash's KGF Chapter 2 by a week, however, it got swept in the KGF 2 wave that created a storm at the box office. Jersey was mounted on a budget of Rs 80 crore but it couldn't even cross Rs 20 crore at the ticket windows.