Priyanka made fan cry, Akshay had awkward conversations with girls: Reality show backstage manager EXPOSES B-Town
Recently an anonymous reality show backstage manager conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit and made some shocking revealations on our Bollywood celebrities
- DNA Web Team
- Mar 16, 2019, 11:24 PM IST
Reality shows have become the new in-thing for Bollywood celebrities. They go to promote their movies there, share smiles and laughs with all the contestants and have a great time. But is everything really great once the cameras are off?
Do the celebrities treat everyone as equals? Do they care about the people they are working with? Would they make their fans feel special? Will they even take notice of the people around them? Will they talk to them equally and with respect?
Clearing all our doubts, a reality show backstage manager conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit. The person made some shocking revealtions on how the Bollywood celebrities we so look up to, behave in reality with the people they are surrounded by and who made them.
This manager, under an anonymous name, reveals an incident where Priyanka Chopra once made a fan cry just for one selfie. Akshay Kumar, whose casanova image is all out in the open, also has some awkward conversations with girls according to this person.
See the full reactions here:
1. Bhumi Pednekar
A Reddit user asked the anonymous person to reveal about Bhumi Pednekar. "Tell us something about Bhumi. Your reaction to her was surprising," was the question. The manager answered that by saying, "Where am I supposed to start. Shows up late. Okay ...that's normal. Demands us to immediately cast all our attention to her. Okay...bit demanding and pushy here. Makes fun of how the spotboy said water, proceeds to ridicule him. (He pronounced it as Va-ta-rr) Proceeds to make him say water again and again and laughs on his face each time. Proceeds to get her co star to awkwardly laugh away during that cringeworthy moment and make him say water again even when the poor guy is saying sorry, please let me go ma'am again and again."
2. Kartik Aaryan
"Honestly standard superiority complex stuff, super unpleasant to us" was the response when a user asked what the actor's nature was like.
3. Priyanka Chopra
Mentioning about the time when Priyanka made her nervous fan cry and then shut him down, this manager mentioned, "Priyanka- Our equipment manager was a huge fan of hers, his hands started shaking so he couldn’t properly take a good selfie. She could have refused when he asked to take another one, but she shouted at him and pushed his hand which made him drop the phone. Our equipment manager couldn’t handle it and started crying. Priyanka told him to basically shut up or get fired. I trust this story 100% since it’s confirmed by multiple people."
4. Karan Johar
Karan Johar won't even notice your presence, if the manager is to be believed. The person says, "He basically pretends like people who work day and night to make sure his show goes well don’t exist. Edit: I am not joking by the way. Literally won’t face our direction or speak with spot boys or even glance at them when they do him favours."
5. Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar got a thumbs up from the manager. He however went on to clarify, "(I am not a woman though, they might have had different experience)," and elaborated by saying, "Because from what I have heard from my colleagues who are women, he is a sakht launda who melts after he sees a girl. Compliments weird aspects about them, sometimes awkward interaction for a few minutes. Obviously meant to sound cheeky and to be taken in good spirit...but you never know if the woman found it too inappropriate. Most people find him cordial and co-operative though."
