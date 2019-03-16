Priyanka made fan cry, Akshay had awkward conversations with girls: Reality show backstage manager EXPOSES B-Town

Recently an anonymous reality show backstage manager conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit and made some shocking revealations on our Bollywood celebrities

Reality shows have become the new in-thing for Bollywood celebrities. They go to promote their movies there, share smiles and laughs with all the contestants and have a great time. But is everything really great once the cameras are off?

Do the celebrities treat everyone as equals? Do they care about the people they are working with? Would they make their fans feel special? Will they even take notice of the people around them? Will they talk to them equally and with respect?

Clearing all our doubts, a reality show backstage manager conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit. The person made some shocking revealtions on how the Bollywood celebrities we so look up to, behave in reality with the people they are surrounded by and who made them.

This manager, under an anonymous name, reveals an incident where Priyanka Chopra once made a fan cry just for one selfie. Akshay Kumar, whose casanova image is all out in the open, also has some awkward conversations with girls according to this person.

See the full reactions here: