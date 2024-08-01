Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Priyanka Chopra has been replaced by another actress in Bollywood multiple times. Here we will discuss two big-budget films from which she was replaced.
Priyanka Chopra is one of the biggest superstars from Bollywood, who has even made her mark even in Hollywood. However, during her Bollywood stint, there have been instances, when she got replaced from a movie overnight. Today we will discuss two of her films, in which she was replaced by another actress.
1. Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai
Priyanka Chopra has been part of several hit films, and her growing popularity made her the first choice of director JP Dutta for Umrao Jaan.
2. Priyanka Chopra was excited to reprise the iconic role
The 2006 film was the official remake of Rekha's classic of the same name. Priyanka Chopra was elated to play the iconic role of Rekha. However, as per the ABP News, Priyanka was replaced by Aishwarya Rai overnight, leaving her shocked. Umrao Jaan was released in the cinemas with negative reviews, and it became one of the biggest disasters of the year. Priyanka also never worked with J.P Dutta after their reported fallout.
3. Priyanka Chopra was also from London Dreams
As per the media reports, when Rajkumar Santoshi was directing London Dreams, Priyanka Chopra was also considered for the female lead. However, Salman recommended his then-girlfriend Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka was dropped. Later, when the project was revived by Vipul Shah, Asin was paired opposite Salman and Ajay.
4. Priyanka Chopra was also replaced in Halla Bol
Apart from these two films, Priyanka Chopra was reportedly replaced by Rajkumar Santoshi's Halla Bol. However, all three titles mentioned were box office disasters.
5. Priyanka Chopra on being replaced from Bollywood films
In a 2019 interview, Priyanka recalled her experience of getting replaced in films. She said, "I have been replaced and it has happened twice. I have had situations where I have been thrown out of films because someone else recommended his girlfriend after I was signed for a movie." On the work front, Priyanka was seen in Love Again (2023) and the series Citadel (2023).
