Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

The 2006 film was the official remake of Rekha's classic of the same name. Priyanka Chopra was elated to play the iconic role of Rekha. However, as per the ABP News, Priyanka was replaced by Aishwarya Rai overnight, leaving her shocked. Umrao Jaan was released in the cinemas with negative reviews, and it became one of the biggest disasters of the year. Priyanka also never worked with J.P Dutta after their reported fallout.