From Priyanka Chopra to Anushka Sharma: Here’s how celebrities wished fans Happy New Year 2022

Scroll down to see how your favourite celebrities wished their fans.
As the year 2022 begins, celebrities have flocked to social media to wish their fans, family, and loved ones all the best. Celebrities have shared images and videos of themselves, revealing how their 2021 went and how they are gearing up for the New Year.
1. Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma shared a lovely photo with her husband Virat Kohli on Instagram, wishing followers a happy New Year.
2. Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora wished her beau Arjun Kapoor a happy New Year on Instagram, and she also wished her followers well.
3. Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor had a wonderful New Year's 2022 with her hubby. She shared images from the event and wished her fans happiness.
4. Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon wore a fuzzy orange sweater in the photos. 'May your 2022 be as bright as this sweater,' she wrote in the caption.
5. Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty shared a quirky video of her jumping while dressed in a sparkling dress.
6. Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn shared a video of him and his son having fun in the pool.