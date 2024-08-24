Priyanka Chopra stuns in pink saree at brother Siddharth Chopra, Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding festivities; see inside pics

Priyanka Chopra attended wedding festivities of her brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya on Friday night.
A day after Priyanka Chopra flew down to India, she attended the wedding festivities of her brother Siddharth Chopra and actress Neelam Upadhyaya. She stunned in a pink saree for the special occasion. Priyanka's husband-singer Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas were missing from the celebrations. Here are the inside photos from the ceremony.
1. Priyanka Chopra mesmerises in a pink saree
Priyanka Chopra looked beautiful in a stunning pink saree as she posed for the paparazzi before attending the wedding festivities of her brother Siddharth and actress Neelam.
2. Priyanka Chopra gave heartfelt speech for her brother
From this photo, it seems that the National Award-winning actress gave a heartfelt speech for her brother Siddharth. Their mother Madhu Chopra is also seen in the frame.
3. Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya's outfits
Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya are seen in colour-coordinated blue outfits for their wedding party. They also gave an emotional speech for their families.
4. Priyanka's 'warm and intimate' dinner reception for Siddharth and Neelam
These inside photos have been shared by the celebrity gynaecologist Dr Kiran Coelho on her Instagram with the caption, "A warm and intimate affair! Only family and close friends! Madhu Chopra and Priyanka’s dinner reception for Neelam and Siddharth."
5. Siddharth and Neelam share a liplock and flaunt their engagement rings
While Siddharth and Neelam haven't officially declared it yet, the couple are engaged as they were seen flaunting their engagement rings and sharing a liplock in a video from their pre-wedding festivities.
6. Priyanka Chopra blesses Siddharth and Neelam
In these pictures, Priyanka is seen blessing Siddharth and Neelam after they touch her feet. This video was shared by Priyanka's aunt and Parineeti's mom Reena Chopra on her Instagram. Before she deleted it, the clip had already gone viral on social media. She had captioned it, "Siddharth Neelam, It's so lovely to see you in this new role as husband and wife and we wish you both all the happiness in the world! God bless you always!". It is yet not confirmed if Siddharth has tied the knot with Neelam yet.