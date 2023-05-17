Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa

Priyanka Chopra turned heads as she wore a stunning red off-shoulder gown at an event by jeweller Bulgari in Venice on Tuesday evening.
Priyanka Chopra was at her glamorous best as she turned up to Bulgari’s event in Venice on Tuesday in a midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown. The actress rubbed shoulders with other international superstars and Bulgari ambassadors Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Lisa from the K-pop band Blackpink. However, all eyes were transfixed on her.
Priyanka Chopra wore a stunning red gown and fan clubs shared her pictures from just before the event in Venice when she debuted her look. The actress paired the outfit with stunning Bulgari jewels.
The occasion was the eve of the launch of Bulgari’s Mediterranean High Jewellery Collection, for which their global ambassadors came together in Venice.
Priyanka’s appearance on the red carpet drove shutterbugs into a frenzy with many eyewitnesses writing that she was the most sought-after celeb at the event.
Priyanka posed with American actresses Zendaya and Anne Hathaway on the red carpet and later inside at the event as well.
She was also seen sharing a table and making small talk with K-pop star Lisa of Blackpink fame.
Many fans joked that Priyanka's scintillating appearance at the event had stolen the spotlight from those Indian Bollywood divas attending the Cannes Film Festival, which opened on Tuesday night as well.