Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "A whirlwind trip to spend a very meaningful evening with old friends and new. The #CaringForWomenDinner, in its third year, was as incredible as its hosts. Thank you to the most wonderful human, Salma Hayek Pinault, and the very charismatic François-Henri Pinault for including me."

She added, "This dinner was a powerful reminder of the difference we can make when like-minded people come together for a shared purpose. It was about more than just raising awareness, it was about taking decisive action to end violence against women and create a world where women can live without fear. Congratulations to the beneficiaries. Thank you for the wonderful work you do every day."