Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Here's a peek inside Priyanka Chopra's night with Kim Kardashian, Salman Hayek, and others at Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner.
1. Priyanka Chopra at Kering Foundation's Caring For Women dinner
The Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner returned to New York Fashion Week for its third consecutive year on Monday night, drawing a remarkable assembly of celebrities united in support of organizations combating gender-based violence. Among the distinguished guests was Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra, who made a striking appearance in a sophisticated black gown adorned with lace detailing.
2. Priyanka Chopra Instagram post
Sharing the photos on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "A whirlwind trip to spend a very meaningful evening with old friends and new. The #CaringForWomenDinner, in its third year, was as incredible as its hosts. Thank you to the most wonderful human, Salma Hayek Pinault, and the very charismatic François-Henri Pinault for including me."
She added, "This dinner was a powerful reminder of the difference we can make when like-minded people come together for a shared purpose. It was about more than just raising awareness, it was about taking decisive action to end violence against women and create a world where women can live without fear. Congratulations to the beneficiaries. Thank you for the wonderful work you do every day."
3. Priyanka Chopra with Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian
Priyanka Chopra shared the pictures from the dinner wherein she was seen posing with Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian, Kerry Washington, Jessica Seinfeld, and Gayle King.
4. Priyanka Chopra with Jessica Chastin and Anjula Acharia
Priyanka Chopra also posted glamourous pictures posing with Jessica Chastin and Anjula Acharia. Co-hosted by a constellation of notable figures including Salma Hayek, Francois-Henri Pinault, Camila Alves McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey, Carmelo Anthony, Urs Fischer, Kim Kardashian, Donatella Versace, Naomi Watts, and Billy Crudup, the event was a resounding success, according to People magazine.
5. Priyanka Chopra outfit
Priyanka Chopra's ensemble for the evening featured voluminous waves in her hair and a dramatic makeup look with glossy coral lips, complemented by a chunky bracelet and matching chandelier earrings.
6. Priyanka Chopra upcoming work
Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up filming for her upcoming project, The Bluff. Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, the film, directed by Frank E Flowers, stars Priyanka as a former female pirate fighting to protect her family. In addition to The Bluff, Priyanka is also slated to appear in Heads of State, where she will star alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.
(With inputs from ANI)