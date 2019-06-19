Priyanka Chopra's new wax statue unveiled in Madame Tussauds London and it's a spitting image of the actor

Madame Tussauds London unveiled the new wax statue of Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday. Now, the actor has four wax statues spread over four continents.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the few celebrities who has her wax statues at several cities around the world. Her first statue was unveiled earlier this year in the month of February in New York City. PeeCee was present to launch her statue and she looked elated in doing so. She wrote on her Instagram page, "Me when I saw my new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in NYC @nycwax (Coming to other locations soon!!) 4 figures. UK, Australia, Asia coming up! Thank you to the Madame Tussaud’s team."

Now after New York, Sydney and Singapore, Priyanka's wax statue has been unveiled in London. Talking about this much-awaited installation, Madame Tussauds released a statement which read as "Fans have been waiting to see the hotly-anticipated London arrival since the first figure was revealed earlier this year in Priyanka’s adopted hometown of New York. Today, Madame Tussauds London joins its sister sites in Sydney and Asia in unveiling their figures to long-awaiting fans."

While Priyanka shared her happiness by saying, "I love London, it has such an energy and spirit to it. Working with Madame Tussauds London’s team has been so much fun."

Check out her photos below: