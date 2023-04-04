Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Sunny Leone, Rekha, Nora Fatehi look their stylish best at Citadel premiere in Mumbai

The Citadel premiere in Mumbai on Tuesday night was a star-studded affair with multiple Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Prime Video's spy thriller series Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles, has kickstarted its global promotional tour with an Asia-Pacific press conference and premiere in Mumbai.

Multiple Bollywood celebrities such as Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Sunny Leone, and Aditi Rao Hydari attended the premiere of the upcoming show on Tuesday. (All images: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)