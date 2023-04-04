Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Sunny Leone, Rekha, Nora Fatehi look their stylish best at Citadel premiere in Mumbai

The Citadel premiere in Mumbai on Tuesday night was a star-studded affair with multiple Bollywood celebrities in attendance.
Prime Video's spy thriller series Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles, has kickstarted its global promotional tour with an Asia-Pacific press conference and premiere in Mumbai.
Multiple Bollywood celebrities such as Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Sunny Leone, and Aditi Rao Hydari attended the premiere of the upcoming show on Tuesday. (All images: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
1. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra, who plays the spy Nadia Sinh in Citadel, looked sizzling hot in a thigh-high slit dress at her show's premiere night.
2. Richard Madden
The Game of Thrones fame Richard Madden, who plays Mason Kane, looked dashing in an all-black suit for the gala event.
3. Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan will make his OTT debut in the Indian installment of global series Citadel, along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
4. Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari, who will headline Prime Video's next big series from India - Jubilee, also attended the premiere night.
5. Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi looked glamorous and alluring in a bodycon dress for the blue carpet of the Citadel premiere night.
6. Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone wore a green netted co-ord dress with a white tube top and looked charming and attractive.
7. Rekha
Rekha looked stunning in a saree for the Citadel premiere night in Mumbai and posed happily for the paps.
8. Citadel premiere date
The first two episodes of Citadel will premiere on April 28 followed by a single episode releasing on each Friday till May 26.