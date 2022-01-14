Search icon
Priyanka Chopra oozes boss lady vibes in latest pictures, fans call her ‘stunning’ - Check out

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's most recent photos, which have gone viral.

  • Jan 14, 2022, 10:22 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra, a Bollywood actress who has made the transition to Hollywood, doesn't waste any time in impressing her admirers. She makes it a point to communicate with her fans on a regular basis. She posts images of herself dressed in western and traditional clothing, always looking lovely.

1. Green pant-suit

In the green pantsuit, Priyanka Chopra looks classy.

2. Semi-sheer dress

Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a semi-sheer red off-shoulder dress.

3. Monochrome outfit

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her curves in the monochrome outfit.

4. Polka dot outfit

Priyanka Chopra looks like a diva in the polka dot outfit.

5. Black and White shot

In the open tresses photo, Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing.

