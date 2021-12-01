Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding anniversary: The power couple’s WHOPPING net worth will leave you shocked

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace on 1st and 2nd December 2018 as per Hindu and Christian rituals.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate their third anniversary on Wednesday, 1st December 2021. The couple got married to each other in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace in December 2018 as per Hindu and Christian rituals. Recently, Priyanka had removed the last name of husband Nick Jonas from her Instagram profile sparking divorce rumours between them. But, the couple soon quashed these rumours on the social media platform itself. Priyanka first posted a clip from the 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast' in which the 'Fashion' actress was seen roasting Nick and then, Nick shared a cozy picture with Priyanka last week on Thanksgiving day 2021. As the couple celebrates their anniversary today, let's look at how much money does the celebrity couple makes. Priyanka-Nick's collective net worth reportedly sums up to a staggering Rs 734 crores, which is approximately $100 million, as per a 2020 GQ Magazine report.
1. Priyanka Chopra: Among the highest-paid actors in Bollywood
As per a 2019 report, it was revealed that Priyanka Chopra charges about Rs 12 crore per film, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. She also owns the Indian film production company Purple Pebble Pictures (PPP) that has produced successful films such as 'Ventilator', 'The Sky Is Pink' and 'The White Tiger' in the past. The actor has received two National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards in her film career. Priyanka took the 14th spot with an annual earning of Rs 23.4 crores, roughly $3.2 million, in Forbes India's 2019 Celebrity 100 list. (Image source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram)
2. Priyanka Chopra: Hollywood career
Talking about her Hollywood career, she became the first Indian actor to lead a drama series on American television with the show 'Quantico' in 2015. She reportedly charged a fee of Rs 3 crore per episode for her role as detective Alex Parrish for the show. Her next Hollywood release is 'The Matrix Resurrections', the fourth instalment in the Matrix series scheduled to release on December 22, 2021. (Image source: File photo)
3. Priyanka Chopra: Instagram Celebrity
According to the 2021 Instagram Rich List published by Hopper HQ, the 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actress was ranked 27th with more than 70.9 million followers. The list also revealed that Priyanka charges $403,000, approximately Rs 3 crore, for one promotional post on Instagram. (Image source: File photo)
4. Nick Jonas: Jonas Brothers
As for Nick Jonas, the American singer had formed a band called 'Jonas Brothers' along with his older brothers Kevin and Joe in 2005. The three brothers split up in 2013 to pursue their individual music careers before reuniting in 2019. Their first combined single, “Sucker”, which also featured the wives of the three stars, went on to top music charts. Their comeback tour 'Happiness Begins Tour' sold over 1 million tickets and the total earnings from the tour are estimated to be over $100 million. The Jonas Brothers are collectively valued at $115 million. (Image source: Nick Jonas Instagram)
5. Nick Jonas: Career in films and television
Apart from his singing career, Nick Jonas even acted in the 2017 film 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' and its 2019 sequel 'Jumanji: The Next Level'. Both the films were among the highest grossers at the box-office. Nick Jonas also appeared as the coach in the American singing reality show 'The Voice' in its 18th and 20th seasons. He is also a proud co-owner of tequila brand 'Villa One' with menswear designer John Varvatos. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nick has an estimated net worth of $50 million. (Image source: File photo)
6. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: Combined Net Worth
The couple's mansion in Los Angeles is estimated to be worth $20 million (Rs 144 crores). It is reported that Priyanka and Nick's abode in California has seven bedrooms and eleven bathrooms with a vast outdoor space, an infinity pool and a backyard that looks out onto the city. They also own a fleet of luxury cars. Priced at ₹2.73 crores, Mercedes-Maybach S650 was Nick Jonas' gift to wife Priyanka Chopra after the Jonas Brothers' comeback single, 'Sucker' hit the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The couple also famously owns a Rs 5 crore Rolls-Royce Ghost, a BMW 5 series, a Mercedes S-Class, and an Audi Q7. All of this and more takes Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's net worth to a whopping Rs 734 crores, setting the bar too high for other celebrity couples. (Image source: File photo)