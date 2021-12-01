Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding anniversary: The power couple’s WHOPPING net worth will leave you shocked

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate their third anniversary on Wednesday, 1st December 2021. The couple got married to each other in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace in December 2018 as per Hindu and Christian rituals. Recently, Priyanka had removed the last name of husband Nick Jonas from her Instagram profile sparking divorce rumours between them. But, the couple soon quashed these rumours on the social media platform itself. Priyanka first posted a clip from the 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast' in which the 'Fashion' actress was seen roasting Nick and then, Nick shared a cozy picture with Priyanka last week on Thanksgiving day 2021. As the couple celebrates their anniversary today, let's look at how much money does the celebrity couple makes. Priyanka-Nick's collective net worth reportedly sums up to a staggering Rs 734 crores, which is approximately $100 million, as per a 2020 GQ Magazine report.