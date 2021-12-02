Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding anniversary: A look back at couple's royal wedding in Jodhpur

As Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate their third wedding anniversary, here's a look at the pictures from the wedding festivities in 2018.
The power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday, December 1 and Thursday, December 2 as the couple had two wedding ceremonies in December 2018 in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace as per Christian and Hindu rituals respectively. The couple has been in spotlight since last few weeks since Priyanka Chopra removed the last name of husband Nick Jonas from her Instagram profile. The couple themselves put all these rumours to rest as the two of them shared amazing pictures from the British Fashion Awards 2021 on their respective Instagram accounts. Nick Jonas had also posted a cozy picture with Priyanka last week on Thanksgiving Day 2021.
1. Grand Indian wedding
The couple had a grand Indian wedding as per Hindu traditions on December 2, 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.
2. Royal Catholic marriage
Priyanka and Nick exchanged wedding vows on December 1 at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in a Catholic ceremony officiated by the groom's father Kevin Jonas Sr.
3. Priyanka-Nick enjoying Mehendi
The couple surely had a blast enjoying the pre-wedding festivities. Mehendi ceremony kicked off the wedding celebrations for the couple.
4. Desi Girl showing her lehenga
The 'Desi Girl' twirled around in a rainbow-coloured lehenga and looked beautiful during the Mehendi festivities.
5. The Groom Gang
The groom gang is seen picking up Nick Jonas on their shoulders as Nick smiles wearing black shades in this picture.
6. The Bride Squad
Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra and her sister-in-law Sophie Turner, who gained immense popularity for playing Sansa Stark in the hit series 'Game of Thrones', can be seen in this picture.
7. Priyanka-Nick at Sangeet festivities
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding festivities also included the traditional Sangeet ceremony.
8. Mother-Daughter love
Priyanka Chopra is seen performing here with her mother Madhu Chopra. Priyanka's father Ashok Chopra had passed away in 2013.
9. Ambanis at wedding festivities
The industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani can be seen in the picture. Isha Ambani, their daughter, is a dear friend of Priyanka Chopra.
10. Sangeet shenanigans
The Sangeet ceremony began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as a huge celebration of love.
11. PM Modi at reception
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had hosted a wedding reception in Delhi on December 4 which was even attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
12. Power couple
With roots in India and America, Priyanka-Nick is one of the most powerful celebrity couples in the entertainment industry.
(All Images courtesy Priyanka Chopra Instagram)