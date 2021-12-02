Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding anniversary: A look back at couple's royal wedding in Jodhpur

The power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday, December 1 and Thursday, December 2 as the couple had two wedding ceremonies in December 2018 in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace as per Christian and Hindu rituals respectively. The couple has been in spotlight since last few weeks since Priyanka Chopra removed the last name of husband Nick Jonas from her Instagram profile. The couple themselves put all these rumours to rest as the two of them shared amazing pictures from the British Fashion Awards 2021 on their respective Instagram accounts. Nick Jonas had also posted a cozy picture with Priyanka last week on Thanksgiving Day 2021.