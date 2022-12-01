Search icon
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas anniversary: A look at couple's romantic photos

Today marks the wedding anniversary of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

  • Dec 01, 2022, 01:34 PM IST

Today marks the wedding anniversary of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. In the most regal manner imaginable, the celebrity couple was married in 2018. In Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, they first enjoyed a beautiful Christian wedding, which was followed by a Hindu ceremony. Their wedding attire was designed by renowned designers like Sabyasachi and Ralph Lauren.

1. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas's selfie

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas's selfie
1/5

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can be seen standing close and taking a stunning selfie.

2. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas's goofy click

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas's goofy click
2/5

In this goofy photo, Nick Jonas can be seen holding a fork and knife while Priyanka Chopra smiles.

3. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas's beach photo

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas's beach photo
3/5

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can be seen having a good time at the beach in this photo.

4. Priyanka Chopra cuddles Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra cuddles Nick Jonas
4/5

Priyanka Chopra can be seen cuddling her singer husband Nick Jonas.

5. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas enjoy boat ride

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas enjoy boat ride
5/5

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas can be seen enjoying a boat ride.

