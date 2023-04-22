Priyanka Chopra drops romantic photos with Nick Jonas from Roman holiday, netizens say 'nazar naa lage'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in Rome, Italy for the premiere of her upcoming global spy series Citadel.

After travelling to India and London, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have reached Rome for the premiere of the actress's upcoming global spy thriller series Citadel. On Saturday, Chopra took to Instagram and shared glamorous photos with her husband Nick, which seemed to be clicked before the premiere night on Friday.