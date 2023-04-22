Priyanka Chopra drops romantic photos with Nick Jonas from Roman holiday, netizens say 'nazar naa lage'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in Rome, Italy for the premiere of her upcoming global spy series Citadel.
After travelling to India and London, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have reached Rome for the premiere of the actress's upcoming global spy thriller series Citadel. On Saturday, Chopra took to Instagram and shared glamorous photos with her husband Nick, which seemed to be clicked before the premiere night on Friday.
1. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' stylish outfits
Priyanka and Nick looked at their stylish best as the actress donned a green gown with a plunging neckline and the singer wore a blue suit for the Citadel Rome premiere.
2. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can't stop looking at each other
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can't stop looking into each other eyes in this romantic picture clicked against a stunning background of Rome's picturesque skyline.
3. Priyanka Chopra in Citadel
Priyanka Chopra plays a spy named Nadia Sinh and is paired opposite Richard Madden, who also is a spy named Mason Kane in the science-fiction action thriller series.
4. Citadel release date
The first two episodes of the six-episode show will premiere on April 28, with the rest of the four episodes dropping each Friday till May 26 on the streaming giant Prime Video.
5. Citadel's Italian and Indian installments
The Italian and Indian installments of Citadel have started production. The former stars Matilda De Angelis in the lead, while the latter has Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.