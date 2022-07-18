Search icon
Priyanka Chopra Birthday: A look at actress's romantic photos with husband Nick Jonas

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's photos with husband Nick Jonas.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Jul 18, 2022, 12:55 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, an Indian actress, producer, model, and singer, was born on July 18, 1982. Chopra, the Miss World 2000 winner, is one of the highest-paid actresses in India. She has won various honours, including five Filmfare Awards and two National Film Awards. She was awarded the Padma Shri by the Indian government in 2016, and Time named her one of the world's 100 most influential people. The next two years, Forbes put her among the 100 most powerful women in the world.

1. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's beach time

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's beach time
1/6

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas a few days ago had enjoyed a beach day. The actress dropped a photo from the fun time in which Nick was seen pretending to eat Peecee with a fork and knife.

2. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's selfie

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's selfie
2/6

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas can be seen posing well for a stunning selfie.

3. Priyanka Chopra cuddles Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra cuddles Nick Jonas
3/6

In this beautiful photo, Priyanka Chopra can be seen cuddling her singer husband Nick Jonas.

4. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas enjoy boat ride

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas enjoy boat ride
4/6

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas can be seen enjoying a boat ride, The couple is wearing lovely summer clothes that look amazing on them.

5. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's Easter celebration

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's Easter celebration
5/6

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had the best time during Easter, The couple had dropped a bunch of photos from their celebration.

6. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's first photo with daughter

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's first photo with daughter
6/6

Might not be counted as the most romantic photo, but sure one that broke the internet. The actress had dropped a photo of her and husband Nick with their daughter.

