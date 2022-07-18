Priyanka Chopra Birthday: A look at actress's romantic photos with husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, an Indian actress, producer, model, and singer, was born on July 18, 1982. Chopra, the Miss World 2000 winner, is one of the highest-paid actresses in India. She has won various honours, including five Filmfare Awards and two National Film Awards. She was awarded the Padma Shri by the Indian government in 2016, and Time named her one of the world's 100 most influential people. The next two years, Forbes put her among the 100 most powerful women in the world.