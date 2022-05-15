Prithviraj actor Manushi Chhillar sizzles in pink bodycon

Prithviraj actor Manushi Chhillar was spotted celebrating her birthday, and she was stunningly beautiful in her pink bodycon.
With much-awaited epic-drama Prithviraj, Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar will make her dream debut in Bollywood. Yesterday, Manushi celebrated her 25th birthday in a restaurant, and she was looking stunningly beautiful in her pink bodycon dress. Let's adore her beauty. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Manushi Chhillar's birthday celebration
On May 14, Manushi Chhillar celebrated her 25th birthday at a famous restaurant in Mumbai.
2. Manushi Chhillar's debut debut
Miss India 2017 winner is ecstatic as her dream debut film Prithviraj will hit the big screen soon.
3. Manushi Chhilllar's character in Prithviraj
In the upcoming epic-drama, Manushi played the wife of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, Princess Sanyogita.
4. Manushi Chhillar on audience response
After the theatrical trailer of Prithviraj was released on Monday, Manushi shared the response she received. "It is amazing that people are appreciating my performance from what they have seen and experienced in the Prithviraj trailer. This is a dream come true of a debut for me and I’m hugely grateful that I’m getting to bring Princess Sanyogita’s life come alive on the big screen.”
5. Manushi Chillar on working with Akshay Kumar
On sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar, Manushi said, “A debut like this, opposite one of the biggest superstars of the country like Akshay Kumar, is a lot of responsibility and I think I have given my everything to ensure that I play this role with utmost sincerity and dedication."
6. Mansushi Chhillar's happy moment
Manushi even added that after the trailer, "My phone is buzzing with positivity from people on social media and my forever supportive fans. It’s a hugely happy moment of my career and I’m cherishing this thoroughly.”
7. Manushi Chhillar's Prithviraj
Prithiviraj stars an ensemble cast which includes Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar, Sonu Sood, and Sanjay Dutt. The Dr Chandraprakash Diwedi directorial will release on June 3.