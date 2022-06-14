Pritam birthday: Brahmastra, Laal Singh Chaddha, Tiger 3, most awaited albums of the composer

As Pritam Chakraborty aka Pritam celebrates his 51st birthday today, here's a look at his upcoming albums.
Pritam Chakraborty aka Pritam turns 51 today. He is one of the most well-known and most well-respected composers in the Hindi music industry. Pritam has delivered chartbuster albums such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Cocktail, Barfi!, Life In A Metro, Jab We Met, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan to name a few. On his special day, we look at his five most awaited albums. (All images: File photos)
1. Brahmastra
After Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ayan Mukerji and Pritam team up again for the fantasy mythological adventure Brahmastra headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The teaser of the romantic track Kesariya is already making waves all over the internet.
2. Laal Singh Chaddha
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha released two audio tracks, before even its trailer, without any videos - Kahani and Main Ki Karaan as the Dangal star believes in Pritam's music. An official adaptation of Forrest Gump, the film is set to release on August 11.
3. Tiger 3
Pritam has been roped in as the music composer of the third film in the Tiger franchise headlined by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The music for Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai was composed by Sohail Sen and Vishal-Shekhar respectively.
4. Shehzada
The Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's blockbuster hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, will have its music composed by Pritam. The music for the Telugu film was scored by S. Thaman.
5. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
After Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Pritam collaborates with Karan Johar yet again after seven years. Starring Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the romantic drama is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023 as a perfect Valentine's Day release.