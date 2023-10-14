Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

Let's take a look at the most controversial breakups in Bollywood.
Be it their style or their acting skills, Bollywood couples have always inspired us. Fans want to know every single detail about them, however, these celebs sometimes also make headlines for the wrong reasons. Today, we will talk about the most controversial breaks up in Bollywood.
Take a look:
1. Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai
Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai parted ways in 2002. The actress, in an interview with TOI, said, "There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving any marks and I would go to work as if nothing happened."
2. Bipasha Basu and John Abraham
Bipasha Basu-John Abraham broke up after dating for almost 10 years. While speaking to TOI, the actress said, "though no break-up is a good break-up, time heals everything, including broken friendships … But cheating, infidelity and deceit are generally tough to forgive."
3. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor's relationship ended with an ugly breakup. As per media reports, Ranbir cheated on Deepika.
4. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif
Ranbir and Katrina broke up after 6 years of dating. As per the reports, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor was not keen on Katrina.
5. Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia
In 2014, Preity Zinta alleged ex Ness Wadia of molesting and intimidating her at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The actress filed complaint and had also submitted four pictures that showed bruises on her right arm