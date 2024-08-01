Meet filmmaker who left home with just Rs 300, slept on footpaths, his father was 'ashamed' of him; he now owns...

The Father of this filmmaker didn't talk to him for five years.
Prakash Jha who directed films like Apaharan, Gangaajal, and Raajneeti, is one of Bollywood's finest filmmakers. Through his movies, he has portrayed Indian politics in a very effective manner.
However, not many may know about the tough struggles he faced in his early days. Today, let's talk about the hardships and struggles he saw in his journey:
1. Wanted to become painter
Prakash Jha, now a celebrated filmmaker, wanted to be a painter. He left his studies at Delhi University to pursue painting at JJ School of Arts in Mumbai.
2. Father didn't talk to him for five years
Prakash Jha revealed in an interview that during his struggling days, his father didn't speak to him for five years.
3. Fatherwas asked of him
Prakash Jha, in one of his interviews, shared that when he wanted to pursue a career in fine arts, his father was shocked and ashamed. His father questioned him, "Will you paint signboards?"
This was when Jha decided to leave academic life and move to Mumbai to become a painter.
4. Left home with just Rs 300
In an interview, the filmmaker revealed that he left home with only Rs 300 and a camera, which greatly upset his parents. Due to this, he and his father didn't speak for five years.
5. Slept on footpaths
Facing financial hardship, Prakash had to spend many nights on Juhu beach and footpaths in Mumbai. He recalled struggling to afford rent and food during this time.
Despite these challenges, Prakash remained determined. He began his career as a director and writer with the full-length feature film Hip Hip Hurray in 1984. He directed films like Damul, Parampara, Anaadi Anant, and others.
In his 2014 election affidavit, Prakash Jha stated that he had assets valued at Rs 92.5 crores and liabilities amounting to Rs 55.2 crores.