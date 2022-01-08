Prabhas-Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt-Vijay Verma: Onscreen pairs to watch out for in 2022

The on-screen jodis that always leave the most impact are the ones you aren't expecting but love it when it happens.
With a new year here, there are newer on-screen pairings in Bollywood which has the audience very excited. The on-screen jodis that always leave the most impact are the ones you aren't expecting but love it when it happens and that's what we are listing today. Take a look at 5 of the most exciting pairs that we’ll witness on screen in 2022.
1. Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma
Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma will be seen sharing screen space for the first time with Red Chillies Entertainment's 'Darlings'. While the two have worked together in Gully Boy before, this will be the first time that they will be seen opposite each other.
2. Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi
Deepika and Siddhant are coming together for Shakun Batra's next which is titled 'Gehraiyaan'. We have all had a glimpse of the on-screen chemistry that these two actors share through the teaser and it's absolutely mind-blowing. The movie would be releasing on 25th January and we definitely can't keep calm.
3. Kriti Sanon and Prabhas
Pan India Prabhas will be sharing screen with Kriti Sanon, as they fill in the shoes of iconic characters of Lord Ram and Sita, in Om Raut's directorial 'Adipurush'. This pairing has all the things going in its favour and it’s really going to be a divine experience to witness these two together on screen.
4. Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez
With the tremendous amount of energy these two actors have, makes this film a sure shot firecracker. Must have been an adrenaline-filled ride, on the sets of Cirkus with Ranveer and Jacqueline together. These two will surely set the house on fire with their energies and enthusiasm and I can’t wait to witness that.
5. Disha Patani and Siddharth Malhotra
This one would be another interesting pair of Disha and Siddharth, they will set the screen on fire. They will be seen together for the action flick which is being produced by Dharma Productions. Raashi Khanna too will play a pivotal role in the film.
6. Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar
Akshay Kumar's next 'Prithviraj' that was scheduled to release on January 21 has been postponed due to Omicron and the steep rise in Covid cases in India. 'Prithviraj', directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, will also mark the debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. Based on the life of the medieval king Prithviraj Chauhan, 'Prithviraj' sees Akshay Kumar essaying the titular role and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar makes her Bollywood debut with this epic historical saga. (Image source: YRF/Instagram)
7. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani
Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be seen opposite each other for the first time in the sequel of the blockbuster hit film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. The horror-comedy flick, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is directed by Anees Bazmee.
8. Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan
Fans are super excited to see the most awaited on-screen pair, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone star together in the upcoming action flick, 'Fighter' that is scheduled to release in September 2022.