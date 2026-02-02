FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait, Rana Daggubati as Major Iqbal: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar with South stars

An AI artist Aman Verma, whose Instagram handle name is attrangiai, has reimagined Dhurandhar featuring South Indian stars with Prabhas, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Mammootty, and Rashmika Mandanna replacing Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Rashmika Mandanna.

Aman Wadhwa | Feb 02, 2026, 06:06 PM IST

1.Prabhas as Hamza Ali Mazari

Prabhas as Hamza Ali Mazari
1

Ranveer Singh amazed everyone with his brilliant performance as Hamza Ali Mazari aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi in Dhurandhar. The Telugu star Prabhas replaces him in this AI version.

2.Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait

Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait
2

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil, who is often considered among the finest actors currently in the Indian film industry, replaces Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait in this reimagined version.

3.Rana Daggubati as Major Iqbal

Rana Daggubati as Major Iqbal
3

In the AI version of Dhurandhar with South stars, Telugu star Rana Daggubati is seen as Major Iqbal from ISI. Arjun Rampal impressed the viewers with his brief role in the original film.

4.Mammootty as SP Chaudhary Aslam

Mammootty as SP Chaudhary Aslam
4

Sanjay Dutt essayed the real life Karachi cop SP Chaudhary Aslam in Dhurandhar. Malayalam superstar Mammootty looks menacing as his replacement in this reimagined version.

5.Rashmika Mandanna as Yalina Jamali

Rashmika Mandanna as Yalina Jamali
5

After doing multiple films as a child actress, Sara Arjun made his debut as the leading lady in Dhurandhar. Rashmika Mandanna will be perfect as Yalina Jamali in this AI version.

6.Dhurandhar box office

Dhurandhar box office
6

After earning over Rs 850 crore net in India and amassing over Rs 1300 crore worldwide, Dhurandhar became the highest-grossing film in India and second highest-grossing Hindi film globally.

7.Dhurandhar on OTT platform Netflix

Dhurandhar on OTT platform Netflix
7

The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller Dhurandhar is still running in cinemas since its theatrical release on January 5. The blockbuster film started streaming on Netflix from January 30.

8.Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic

Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic
8

Dhurandhar 2 releases on March 19 and will clash at the box office with Yash's gansgter drama Toxic, coinciding with the festive weekend of Eid, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, and Ugadi.

