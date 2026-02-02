Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait, Rana Daggubati as Major Iqbal: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar with South stars

Did Chinese tanks, artillery reach near Indian position during Galwan crisis? Why Rahul Gandhi's Naravane quote angered ministers
Air India grounds Boeing Dreamliner after fuel switch defect, reviving memories of Ahmedabad crash
Dalit groom attacked with swords for riding horse in Gujarat wedding procession, here's what happened
China slams Grammy Award for Dalai Lama, says he is doing 'anti-Chinese separatist activity under disguise of religion'
'Sonam Wangchuk wants Ladakh to become like Nepal': Govt defends activist's detention in Supreme Court
'Begani shadi mein Abdullah deewana': Harbhajan Singh slams Pakistan for boycotting T20 World Cup clash with India
Tilak Varma returns to action, plays T20I World Cup warm-up fixture against USA
Epstein Files: Was an Indian woman among Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking victims? New files reveal disturbing details
Rajeev Khandelwal quits acting? Aamir actor spotted outside Bandra court, hints about pursuing law: 'And here I'm...'
Gold price falls 25%, silver 40% from record highs: What's driving the crash in precious metals?
BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Feb 02, 2026, 06:06 PM IST
1.Prabhas as Hamza Ali Mazari
Ranveer Singh amazed everyone with his brilliant performance as Hamza Ali Mazari aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi in Dhurandhar. The Telugu star Prabhas replaces him in this AI version.
2.Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait
Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil, who is often considered among the finest actors currently in the Indian film industry, replaces Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait in this reimagined version.
3.Rana Daggubati as Major Iqbal
In the AI version of Dhurandhar with South stars, Telugu star Rana Daggubati is seen as Major Iqbal from ISI. Arjun Rampal impressed the viewers with his brief role in the original film.
4.Mammootty as SP Chaudhary Aslam
Sanjay Dutt essayed the real life Karachi cop SP Chaudhary Aslam in Dhurandhar. Malayalam superstar Mammootty looks menacing as his replacement in this reimagined version.
5.Rashmika Mandanna as Yalina Jamali
After doing multiple films as a child actress, Sara Arjun made his debut as the leading lady in Dhurandhar. Rashmika Mandanna will be perfect as Yalina Jamali in this AI version.
6.Dhurandhar box office
After earning over Rs 850 crore net in India and amassing over Rs 1300 crore worldwide, Dhurandhar became the highest-grossing film in India and second highest-grossing Hindi film globally.
7.Dhurandhar on OTT platform Netflix
The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller Dhurandhar is still running in cinemas since its theatrical release on January 5. The blockbuster film started streaming on Netflix from January 30.
8.Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic
Dhurandhar 2 releases on March 19 and will clash at the box office with Yash's gansgter drama Toxic, coinciding with the festive weekend of Eid, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, and Ugadi.