Pooja Hegde turns heads in white off-shoulder gown, fans say, ‘hotness overloaded’

Pooja Hegde leaves fans stunned with her stunning outfit that made heads turn at the award function in Mumbai.
The glamorous diva, Pooja Hegde who is currently awaiting her film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s release was seen raising the temperature at an award show in Mumbai. The actress stunned her fans with her glamorous looks and now the fans can’t stop gushing about her.
1. Pooja Hegde oozes elegance in white gown
On Friday, Pooja Hegde was seen attending the Style Icon Awards held in Mumbai and the actress wore a white off-shoulder floor-length gown for the event. She also wore a pearl choker with her dress.
2. Pooja Hegde Instagram post
The actress shared her looks from the award night with her fans on social media and captioned the post, "White on White" and added a white heart with it
3. Pooja Hegde gives Princess vibes
Pooja Hegde's floor-touching white gown gave a princess look and she completed her look with nude makeup and a high ponytail that complimented her dress.
4. Pooja Hegde stunned fans
Pooja Hegde left her fans mesmerized and they couldn't stop gushing about the actress. One of the comments read, “overload of Hotness, cuteness, and elegance.” Another fan wrote, “All the best for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, hope the film would be as good as her wonderful looks.” Another comment read, “She looks like a princess.” “She looks so pretty and elegant,” another fan wrote.
5. Pooja Hegde in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Pooja Hegde will be seen romancing Salman Khan in their upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which also stars Daggubati Venkatesh. Helmed by Farhad Samji the film also stars Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassie Gill in prominent roles. The film is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Veeram and is scheduled to release on April 21, 2023, in theatres. The movie’s songs have already created a buzz for it and now the fans can’t wait for the trailer of the movie which is going to release on April 10, 2023. The film also has a short cameo of south actor Ram Charan who will be seen shaking a leg with Salman Khan and Daggubati Venkatesh on the song Yentamma.