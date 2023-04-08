Pooja Hegde turns heads in white off-shoulder gown, fans say, ‘hotness overloaded’

5/5

Pooja Hegde will be seen romancing Salman Khan in their upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which also stars Daggubati Venkatesh. Helmed by Farhad Samji the film also stars Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassie Gill in prominent roles. The film is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Veeram and is scheduled to release on April 21, 2023, in theatres. The movie’s songs have already created a buzz for it and now the fans can’t wait for the trailer of the movie which is going to release on April 10, 2023. The film also has a short cameo of south actor Ram Charan who will be seen shaking a leg with Salman Khan and Daggubati Venkatesh on the song Yentamma.