PK, Padmaavat, Dangal: Amid #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend, a look at films that were hits despite being boycotted

Before Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan's PK, Shah Rukh Khan's My Name is Khan, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat were also boycotted.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 02, 2022, 10:06 AM IST

#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha is trending on social media as netizens want everyone to boycott Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor's film. This is not the first time when a film is trending with #Boycott, earlier, movies including Aamir Khan's PK and Dangal, Shah Rukh Khan's My Name is Khan, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat were also boycotted. However, despite being boycotted, these films became a massive hit.

Check out:

1. My Name is Khan

My Name is Khan
1/6

Shiv Sena called for a ban on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's film My Name is Khan after SRK's comment on how Pakistani cricketers should be bought in IPL.  

2. Padmaavat

Padmaavat
2/6

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, was boycotted by political leaders after Shri Rajput Karni Sena raised objections. The cast and makers of the film received death threats. However, the film was a super hit and collected Rs 585 crore at box office.

3. Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela

Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela
3/6

Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, starred Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The makers had to change the name of the film from Ram-Leela to Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela after the Delhi Hight Court asked. Several protests were held as people believed that the name of the film was an insult to their religious sentiments.

 

4. Lipstick Under My Burkha

Lipstick Under My Burkha
4/6

The makers of Lipstick Under My Burkha had to request  Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) denied the certificate to release the film in India. 

5. Dangal

Dangal
5/6

Aamir Khan's film Dangal was boycotted after the actor's ex-wife Kiran Rao talked about growing intolerance in the country just before the film's release.

6. PK

PK
6/6

PK, starring Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma, received a lot of criticism for various reasons. FIR was also filed against the makers for promoting nudity and hurting religious sentiments. Aamir's PK is one of the reasons behind the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend.

