PK, Padmaavat, Dangal: Amid #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend, a look at films that were hits despite being boycotted

Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, starred Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The makers had to change the name of the film from Ram-Leela to Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela after the Delhi Hight Court asked. Several protests were held as people believed that the name of the film was an insult to their religious sentiments.